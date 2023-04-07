Recapping Bulls' Season Series With Raptors, Their Play-In Opponent

Bulls to face Raptors, who won season series, in play-in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls will face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena.

That matchup between the ninth-seeded Raptors and 10th-seeded Bulls became official when the Raptors lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

The Bulls lost both games in Toronto during the season, taking their lone game in the three-game series at home. No. 10 seeds are 0-4 thus far in the recently instituted play-in tournament.

"The biggest challenge we've had against them has just been their size," coach Billy Donovan told reporters in Dallas following the Bulls' 115-112 victory Friday night. "They play really big and they're long and they're a really good offensive rebounding team. . . . Collectively, we'll have to do a good job rebounding."

Here’s a look back at the season series.

Raptors 113, Bulls 104 at Toronto, Nov. 6, 2022

Fred VanVleet returned from missing three games with a sore back to post 30 points and 11 rebounds and help the Raptors overcome the loss of Pascal Siakam. The Raptors’ leading scorer strained his right adductor muscle the game before.

The Raptors placed all five starters in double figures, including 22 points from O.G. Anunoby and 19 points and 10 rebounds from Scottie Barnes.

Zach LaVine sat as part of his early-season left knee management plan. DeMar DeRozan’s 20 points led the Bulls, who were overwhelmed by a swarming Raptors defense that tallied 11 steals and 10 blocks.

DeRozan took just nine shots as Raptors coach Nick Nurse repeatedly sent traps at DeRozan. The Bulls committed 17 turnovers, including five by DeRozan.

Bulls 111, Raptors 97 at United Center, Nov. 7, 2022

LaVine posted his first 30-point game of the season, knocking down four 3-pointers and flashing the athleticism and explosion that had largely been missing from his early-season exploits.

“I’m starting to feel good,” LaVine said afterward. “I’m trying to find more catch-and-shoots. There were a couple I pump faked and tried to drive. I gotta shoot more, get up more 3s. Someone telling me to shoot more? It sounds good.”

LaVine scored six field goals in the restricted area and was in attack mode throughout. The Bulls placed six in double figures and recorded 30 assists to split the back-to-back set of games.

Raptors 104, Bulls 98 at Toronto, Feb. 28

For the second time in the series, the Raptors’ defensive length overwhelmed the Bulls, who committed 20 turnovers that led to 21 points.

“They have size everywhere,” coach Billy Donovan said afterward.

Indeed, that same length applies to the offensive glass, where the Raptors enjoyed a 19-6 advantage.

The rebounding and turnovers disparities led the Raptors to taking 94 field goals, a whopping 23 more than the Bulls. Siakam’s 20 points led five in double figures.

Nurse again sent consistent double-teams at DeRozan, who only scored 13 points on 11 shots. Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 23 points, but he committed six turnovers.

This is the lone game in the season series where the Bulls had Patrick Beverley and the Raptors had Jakob Poeltl.



