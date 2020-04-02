Re-Watch Gov. Pritzker’s Coronavirus Briefings From Week of March 9

After declaring a disaster proclamation in Illinois - the state's version of a state of emergency - on March 9, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to hold a daily briefing on the developing coronavirus situation.

You can watch each day's announcements live at 2:30 p.m. CT in the player above. For a recap from the week of March 10 see below.

March 14 briefing:

At a news conference Saturday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker once again called on residents to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak as an additional 16 cases were announced in the state.

March 13 briefing:

March 13 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that all schools in Illinois will close due to the coronavirus.

March 13 briefing: Illinois Education Supt. Carmen Ayala explained Friday the state’s decision to close schools in the state as the number of coronavirus cases in Illinois continues to rise.

March 12 briefing:

March 12 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a ban on large gatherings of 1,000 people or more in Illinois Thursday.

March 11 briefing:

March 11 briefing: Six additional coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Illinois, bringing the state’s total to 25, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.

March 10 briefing:

March 10 briefing: Eight additional coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Illinois, bringing the state’s total to 19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.

March 10 briefing: “We again want to encourage people to start thinking and preparing now in the event they are not able to go to work, if schools are closed, if public transportation is not available, and how else their lives will be disrupted by this outbreak,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

March 10 briefing: Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady laid out steps to prevent the community spread of coronavirus after new Illinois cases were announced.

More coronavirus updates: