Recap: A Look Back at the Top Chicago-Area Headlines You Might Have Missed This Week

A Chicago neighborhood has been named one of the most popular in the country. Think you know which one it is?

Plus, calling all allergy sufferers - there's one thing you might not be checking and it could be important.

And, "Come on Barbie, let's go party" is taking on a whole new meaning in the city.

Here's a look back at some of this week's top headlines and more:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

1. Chicago Neighborhood Ranked Among the Most Popular in the US

According to a new study examining Zillow listings, a Chicago neighborhood is apparently one of the most popular in the U.S. The answer is.... Lake View. The North Side spot ranked at no. 9 on a list from air quality company HouseFresh.

The study looked at Zillow listings from the 100 most populous cities in the U.S. and compared neighborhoods with number of days a listing is on the market and the number of page views.

Northeast Dallas, Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles, Camelback East in Phoenix, La Jolla in San Diego, and the Upper East Side in New York all made up the top five.

Do you agree with the top picks?

Read more here.

2. COVID or Allergies? Your Snot Could Tell You

Runny nose? Sneezing? Itchy eyes? If your allergies are heating up and you're worried it could be something more there's one way you can tell and it isn't the most glamorous. Before you throw out that tissue, some experts say you might want to give your snot a look.

"You'd be surprised what your snot could tell you," Dr. Rama Wahood, a family medicine physician with American Family Care told NBC 5 Thursday. "So definitely a good idea that if you are producing snot or coughing up phlegm or mucus from the throat, it's something it's a good idea to, you know, look at it and actually, you know, examine it, you know, and and it could tell us a lot of things."

"If it's clear or white, then more likely it's related to your allergies," Wahood added. "If it's darker colors, then can indicate a worsening infection. If it's green or yellow could be just a mild infection. And if it gets darker, it could indicate or smellier, it could indicate a worsening infection."

Read more here.

3. Walmart Announces 4 Stores Closing in Chicago

Walmart announced plans to close four stores in Chicago this month.

The company had already announced the closures of three other suburban locations earlier this year. It blamed profitability as the reason behind the closures, but some in the city are very unhappy with the decision.

“Two years ago, when they reopened this here, they were very loud and clear,” said the Rev. Michael Pfleger, “‘We’re here, we’re committed to his community, we’ll continue to serve you, grow with you and be partners with you.’”

Today, those words ring hollow, Pfleger said.

All four of the spots are set to close this weekend, but the pharmacies will stay open for 30 days.

Read more here.

4. New Barbie Café Coming to Chicago

Calling all Barbie fans -- we know there are a lot of you out there right now. A new pop-up café is coming to Chicago and it's all based on Malibu Barbie.

The café will bring a ton of photo ops and a curated menu all in the theme of 1970s Malibu, California.

Tickets go on sale next week and the café is set to open in June.

Read more here.

5. Other Headlines to Know

There were plenty of other headlines you might have missed this week:

-Two Chicago firefighters were laid to rest in emotional funerals just one day apart.

-City officials revealed plans for street closures due to the NASCAR street race and they're going to last a bit longer than you might have expected.

-Popular pub and music venue Durty Nellie's could soon see a big change as owners look to demolish the building and replace it with a multi-use apartment complex. Don't worry, a smaller version of the beloved spot will still be in the plans, but first, they'll need village approval.

-There's a new limited-time dining experience in Chicago, but it comes with quite the price tag.

-Chicago Blackhawks fans said thank you to Jonathan Toews this week after he played his last game with the team. It was an emotional night -- and not just for the fans.

-And enjoy this beautiful taste of summer while it lasts because things are about to change here this weekend.

That's all for now but stay tuned throughout the weekend as more news develops.