Nationwide recall issued for certain swabs over potential fungal contamination

Certain nasal and baby teething swabs sold nationwide in the U.S. and in Puerto Rico have been recalled due to possible microbial contamination.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. issued a voluntary recall of three different swabs on Friday over "potential microbial contamination identified as fungi in cotton swab components," the company said in a statement shared by the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall includes all lots within their expiration dates of the Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs (UPC: 732216301205), Zicam Nasal AllClear Swabs (UPC: 732216301656) and Orajel Baby Teething Swabs (UPC: 310310400002).

The UPC, or universal product code, can be found on the packaging below the barcode.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. said the possible fungal contamination could pose a "significant risk to the health and safety of consumers including serious and life-threatening blood infections in users whose nasal mucosa may be compromised due to inflammation and mechanical injuries."

"The risk is highest (potentially severe or life-threatening) among children and individuals with compromised immune systems or other underlying medical conditions," the Ewing, New Jersey-based company added.

There had not been any consumer reports of serious adverse events from use of the recalled products when the recall was announced.

Consumers are instructed to immediately stop using the recalled swabs. To receive a full refund, you can visit www.churchdwightrecall.com or call the company's consumer relations team at 800-981-4710.