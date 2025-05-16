Wells Enterprises, the Iowa-based maker of Blue Bunny and Halo Top ice cream, has recalled 17,866 containers of ice cream and frozen yogurt after the batches were discovered to possibly contain pieces of plastic.

The voluntary recall was issued April 25, according to a report released by the Food and Drug Administration this week.

The nationwide recall includes 22 flavors of ice cream and frozen yogurt sold in 3-gallon tubs and distributed to 103 distribution centers across the United States, including Le Mars, Iowa; Wyoming, Michigan; Rosemont, Illinois; Houston, Texas; and Fort Worth, Texas.

The affected products feature "Best If Used By" dates ranging from March to October 2026.

The FDA has labeled the recall as Class II, meaning that consumption of the contaminated product may cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," according to the agency's website.

No injuries or adverse reactions were included in the FDA report.

The report also failed to provide instructions for consumers who have purchased the affected containers, though the company's website encourages customers with questions, comments or concerns to fill out the form.

Which ice creams have been recalled?

Product Description Code Information Rocky Road Flavored Ice Cream UPC: 070640050314

LOT: 50009

BEST IF USED BY 10/10/26 Mocha Almond Fudge Ice Cream UPC: 070640050420

LOT: 50016

BEST IF USED BY 10/09/26 Peanut Butter 'N Fudge Ice Cream UPC: 070640050574

LOT: 50012

BEST IF USED BY 10/07/26 Country Rich Vanilla Ice Cream, UPC: 070640600052

LOT: 50085

BEST IF USED BY 10/17/26 Scooper Hero Ice Cream UPC: 070640050642

LOT: 50011

BEST IF USED BY 09/26/26 Cotton Candy Flavored Ice Cream UPC: 070640050482

LOT: 50018

BEST IF USED BY 10/08/26 GFGB Vanilla Bean Flavored Ice Cream UPC: 070640000272

LOT: 50024

BEST IF USED BY 4/3/26 Quick Blend Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream UPC: 070640050604

LOT: 50034

BEST IF USED BY 10/07/26 Planet Smoothie ZSA Vanilla Flavored Fat Free Frozen Yogurt UPC: 070640005567

LOT: 50014

BEST IF USED BY 04/01/26 Johnny Rockets Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream UPC: 070640006564

LOT: 50029

BEST IF USED BY 10/3/26 BIPC Flavored Ice Cream UPC: 070640008025

LOT: 50024

BEST IF USED BY 10/14/26 Vanilla Frozen Yogurt UPC: 00070640022144

LOT: 50002

BEST IF USED BY 9/30/26 Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream UPC: 070640022250

LOT: 50005

BEST IF USED BY 10/06/26 GFGB 12% Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream UPC: 070640018451

LOT: 50004

BEST IF USED BY 4/2/26 Gordon Choice Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream UPC: 00093901820730

LOT: 50003

BEST IF USED BY 10/02/26 Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with Madagascar vanilla UPC: 50758108658085

LOT: 50026

BEST IF USED BY 10/3/26 Glenview Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream UPC: 50758108118398

LOT: 50066HH

BEST IF USED BY 10/14/26 Glenview Farms Chocolate Ice Cream UPC: 50758108118404

LOT: 50033HH

BEST IF USED BY 10/10/26 Glenview Farms Artificially Flavored French Vanilla Ice Cream UPC: 50758108392668

LOT: 50015HH

BEST IF USED BY 10/3/26 Artificially Flavored French Vanilla Ice Cream UPC: 00074865257275

LOT: 50025

BEST IF USED BY 3/28/26 Keith Valley Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream UPC: 046045065871

LOT: 50004HH

BEST IF USED BY 10/9/26 Ellington Farms Vanilla Flavored Ice Cream UPC: 046045065833

LOT: 50003HH

BEST IF USED BY 9/26/26