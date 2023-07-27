Trader Joe's recalls broccoli cheddar soup in 7 states over bugs

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of its Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup in seven states because of insects in the broccoli, according to a Food and Drug Administration report.

The recall affects the 20-ounce product in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington, according to the FDA. There were 10,889 total cases.

“The product has insects in the frozen broccoli florets,” the FDA report stated.

Winter Gardens Quality Foods out of New Oxford, Pa., initiated the recall, according to the report.

This is the second Trader Joe’s recall in the span of a week. The grocery chain recalled its Almond Windmill Cookies and Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies on Friday over concerns that the products may contain rocks.