Recalls

Rocks in cookies? ‘Potential foreign material' causes Trader Joe's to recall two snacks

The recalled cookies have been removed and destroyed, Trader Joe's says

By Jessie Nguyen

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is urging consumers to steer clear of two types of cookies after the grocery store chain issued a product recall for a "Potential Foreign Material" on Friday.

"Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies," with "sell by" dates of Oct.19 through 21, and "Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies," with "sell by" dates of Oct. 17 through 21, are being recalled over concerns of rocks contamination, according to a release.

The recall was initiated after the grocery chain's supplier alerted Trader Joe's of cookie products that "may contain rocks." Trader Joe's said the affected product had been removed from sale and destroyed accordingly.

"If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them," Trader Joe's said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Customers can return the tainted cookies to any of the Trader Joe's stores for a full refund, the company said.

This article tagged under:

RecallsTrader Joe's
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us