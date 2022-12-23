Samsung is recalling hundreds of thousands of top-loading washing machines because the units can short circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard, according to a notice posted Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves several models of Samsung’s top-loading washers with super speed wash. The affected washers were sold in white, black, champagne and ivory colors and include model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A and WA55A. In all, about 663,500 models are impacted.

The washers were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other appliance stores nationwide and online at Samsung.com from June 2021 through December 2022 for between $900 and $1,500.

Samsung said it has received 51 reports of "smoking, melting, overheating or fire" involving the top-loading washers, but a software update can fix the problem.

Consumers are urged to check their washer's software to make sure it has been updated. If not, consumers are advised to immediately stop using the washer until it has been updated. Instructions on how to check whether a washer’s software has been updated can be found here https://www.samsung.com/us/support/tlw-sw-update.

"All Wi-Fi equipped washers that are plugged into a power source and actively connected to the internet will automatically download the free software repair over-the-air when they are connected to the internet," the company said. "Consumers who have not connected their Wi-Fi equipped washer to the internet should contact Samsung for instructions on how to download the software repair."

Those whose washers are not Wi-Fi capable or who otherwise wish to receive a free software repair without connecting to the internet, should also immediately stop using the washer and contact Samsung by phone toll-free at 833-916-4555 from 8 a.m. ET to 12 a.m. ET daily for a free dongle to plug in and download the free software repair or visit the Samsung website's support page for more details.

The model and serial numbers are found on the washer’s label attached to the inside of the top lid, or on the additional label that is located on the rear of the washer. See the full list here: