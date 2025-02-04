Nationwide Walmart broccoli recall due to listeria now labeled ‘severe' by FDA

A recent recall involving bags of broccoli sold at Walmart potentially contaminated with listeria has now been categorized by the Federal Drug Administration as a "Class I" recall, which indicates the product could "cause seriously adverse health consequences or death."

Class I is the "most severe" recall classification, according to the FDA. The classification for this particular recall was last updated Jan. 27. Prior to that, the recall was listed as "not yet classified."

The voluntary recall was initiated Dec. 27 by Braga Fresh, with officials issuing a voluntary and precautionary advisory regarding a single production lot of washed and ready-to-eat 12 ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets that could be contaminated with listeria. The bags, previously sold at various Walmart stores across the country, could be in consumers freezers, health officials warned.

The bags have a "best if used by" date of Dec. 10, 2024, and were distributed to Walmart stores in 20 states, including Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, The full list of states, according to the FDA, can be found below:

Alaska

Arkanasas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wyoming

The recall only applies to bags with the following Product UPC and Lot codes. No other bags were impacted, the FDA said:

Product UPC Code: 6 81131 32884 5

Lot Code: BFFG327A6

The potential contamination was discovered during a random sampling at a store in Texas by the state's health and human services department, the FDA said. No illnesses connected to the product were reported to date.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA said. Those who are healthy may have short-term systems including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.