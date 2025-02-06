LG has recalled around 500,000 electric ranges following several fires, property damage, and reports of minor injuries and pet deaths.

A posting from the Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday said the front-mounted knobs on the recalled ranges can be activated by accidental contact from humans or pets, creating a fire hazard.

The CPSC said it's received at least 86 reports of the recalled ranges being accidentally turned on. The ranges have been involved in more than 28 fires, with at least five fires causing over $340,000 in total property damage, according to the CPSC. There have been at least eight reports of minor injuries and three reports of fires involving pet deaths, the CPSC said.

The recall includes 22 models of slide-in and freestanding ranges, according to the CPSC. They were sold from 2015 through January 2025 nationwide at appliance stores like Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot and Lowe's, and online at LG.com. The CPSC website has a full list of recalled model numbers, which can be found inside the oven door or storage drawer.

Owners of the recalled ranges are instructed to contact LG for a free warning label, which includes a reminder to use the lock out/control lock function. The function, which can be found on the control panel, disables activation of heating elements when the appliance isn't being used, according to the CPSC.

Consumers are also advised to keep children and pets away from the ranges, to check that the knobs aren't activated before leaving home or going to sleep, and not to leave objects on the ranges when not in use.