Jergens Moisturizer Recalled Over Possible Bacteria Risk

The company behind Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer is recalling a pair of its products over the possible presence of harmful bacteria.

Kao USA Inc. said certain lots of its 3- and 10-ounce products could contain the presence of Pluralibacter gergovia, which Kao described as usually posing "little medical risk to healthy people" but could be harmful to those with weakened immune systems or other health problems.

The recall includes those two sizes of moisturizer bottles manufactured last year between Oct. 1 and Oct. 18, the company said, urging customers to avoid using the lotion out of precaution.

The company said in a release it's working with partners to improve its procedures for cleaning and sanitization to prevent similar issues in the fiture.

A full list of the specific bottles affected by the recall can be found on the FDA's website as part of the company's announcement. The UPC numbers, lot codes and expiration dates are either on the back or bottom of the bottle, depending on the size.

Kao said anyone who has an item from the recalled lot should call its consumer care center for a free product coupon at 800-742-8798 or by sending an email to consumer@kao.com.