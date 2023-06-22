Frozen fruit products sold at Walmart, Target and more recalled over possible Listeria contamination

Specific frozen fruit sold at major retailers including Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target, Aldi and AWG (Associated Wholesale Grocers) has been issued a voluntary recall for possible contamination by Listeria monocytogenes.

The potential contamination has been recorded in SunOpta Inc’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc. in frozen fruit products linked to pineapple.

While Listeria predominantly impacts young children, the elderly, or those with weekend immune systems, others can suffer short-term effects such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The infection has also been found to cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with this voluntary recall.

A full list of recalled frozen items in major retailers can be found here.

Consumers have been asked to check their freezers for these products and to either discard or return them to the store for a full refund if found.

Consumers seeking information may email recall@sunrisegrowers.com or call 1.888.490.5591 Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.