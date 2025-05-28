Recalls

Ford recalls more than 1 million vehicles over rearview camera glitch

Here are the details for the latest recall of Ford vehicles, which has been the cause of one alleged crash.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 1 million vehicles due to a rearview camera issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday that 1,075,299 Ford vehicles have a software problem that may prevent the rearview camera from displaying images, thus increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall includes some 2021 through 2024 model year Bronco, F-150, Edge, and 2023-2024 Escape, Corsair, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550 and F-600 vehicles, Ford said Wednesday in a filing with the NHTSA. It also impacts the 2022-2024 Expedition, 2022-2025 Transit, 2021-2023 Mach-E, Lincoln Nautilus, 2024 Ranger, Mustang and the 2022-2024 Navigator.

Ford said there was one allegation of a minor crash resulting in property damage as a result of the issue, which can cause the rearview camera to delay, freeze or not display.

Owners will be notified with letters in the mail by June 16, followed by a second letter outlining a remedy later this year. Dealers are expected to update the software through an over-the-air update.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
