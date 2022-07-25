Family Dollar Recalls More Than 400 Brand-Name Products Due to Improper Storage

Family Dollar is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 400 products that were improperly stored and inadvertently shipped to the company's retail stores around the country.

According to a notice published Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled products were "stored outside of labeled temperature requirements" and shipped to stores on around May 1 through June 10.

Among the recalled items are brand-named toiletry products like Degree and Arm & Hammer deodorants, Crest toothpaste, Aveeno moisturizer, Purell hand sanitizer and Coppertone sunscreen. It also includes medicines such as Dayquil, Motrin Children's Bubblegum Syrup and Robitussin DM. See below for a full list of products, or click here.

Family Dollar has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recall. The company has notified the affected stores and asked them to remove the affected products from shelves.

This recall does not apply to retail stores in Delaware, Alaska and Hawaii, as they did not receive any of the products subject to the recall.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET. Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.