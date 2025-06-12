Recalls

Enoki mushrooms recalled over potential listeria contamination

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall, the FDA announced on Wednesday.

By Max Molski

Hofood99 Inc., a company based in Brooklyn, New York, is recalling packages of Enoki mushrooms because they could be contaminated with listeria.

The contamination was discovered after samples collected from a store in Michigan and subsequent analysis found the presence of listeria monocytogenes. The organisms can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The mushrooms were distributed nationwide in 200-gram, green plastic packages marked with UPC Barcode 6 976532 310051 on the back label.

Consumers who purchased a package of the Enoki mushrooms are advised to get rid of them immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
