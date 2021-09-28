DiGiorno Recalls Over 27,000 Pounds of Pizza Due to Mislabeling, Undeclared Allergens

A popular DiGiorno pizza is being recalled for "misbranding and undeclared allergens."

According to a recall notice from Nestlé USA, Inc., nearly 28,000 pounds were labeled as DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza but the product inside is actually the brand's Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust Pizza, which has soy protein in the beef topping and sausage crumbles.

"People who are allergic to soy could have an allergic reaction and should not consume the product," the recall notice reads.

Nestlé USA, Inc. announced the recall on its website over the weekend and revealed that the affected products have a manufacturing date of June 30, 2021 and a “best by” date of March 2022. The 26 oz. boxes, have a batch code of 1181510721 on the side of the package, a UPC code of 0 71921 63593 0, and the establishment number “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

At this time, DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza with other production dates aren't impacted by the recall.

The affected pizzas were only distributed to retailers in the U.S. and so far, there are no confirmed reports of anyone having "adverse reactions due to consumption of this product." According to the release, Nestlé USA first became aware of the mismatched packaging when a customer alerted them.

"The quality, safety and integrity of Nestlé USA and DiGiorno products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers," the company wrote in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) shared several photos of the product labels on its website and advised anyone who might have the pizza against eating it, even if they don't have a soy allergy.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the organization wrote in a news release.

The FSIS urged consumers with concerns about allergic reactions to contact their health care provider and Nestlé USA encouraged customers with any questions to call 800-681-1676 or contact the company online.

