Brie cheese sold at Aldi and other stores recalled over listeria risk: Avoid these brands

Brie and camembert that may potentially be contaminated with listeria are being recalled, the latest in a series of food incidents in the U.S. in recent months.

Savencia Cheese USA is recalling select soft ripened cheeses after routine testing found the processing equipment at the company's Lena, Illinois, manufacturing facility may have been contaminated with the bacteria.

Aldi and Market Basket, a supermarket chain in New England, are among stores in more than a dozen states that sell the cheeses, but the recalled products only had "limited regional distribution" in the U.S., according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The "few retailers" that received them have been informed of the possible contamination and are removing products from shelves, the FDA added.

There are no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick so far, the agency noted.

Which cheeses are recalled?

The voluntary recall, announced Saturday, Nov. 2, includes the following cheeses, all but one of which were manufactured on Sept. 30, 2024 and have the "best buy date" of Dec. 24, 2024, the company says in its announcement:

Aldi Emporium Selection Brie, 12/8oz Brie

La Bonne Vie Brie, 6/8oz

La Bonne Vie Camembert, 6/8 ounce

12/8 ounce Industrial Brie

Market Basket Brie 6/8 ounce

Supreme Oval 7oz, 6/7oz

Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie 2/3 pounds — this product was manufactured on Oct. 15, 2024, and has a "best buy date" of Jan. 13, 2025.

Check the recall notice for product codes on the affected cheeses and pictures of labels. If you have any of the recalled products, don't eat them. Return them to the store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can call the company at (800)-322-2743 or email sc.customer.service@savencia.com.

Where was the recalled cheese sold?

The recalled cheese had small, regional distribution in the U.S. The manufacturer is based in New Holland, Pennsylvania.

Two of the recalled products were sold at Aldi and Market Basket locations. The FDA did not share any other retailer names.

The affected cheese sold at Aldi, Aldi Emporium Selection Brie, was available in six states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky and Missouri.

Some of the recalled products were also distributed to retailers serving Massachusetts, Connecticut, Texas, New Jersey, California, Oregon, Colorado and Washington State, a spokesperson for Savencia Cheese USA said in a statement to TODAY.com.

What is listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems, the FDA announcement warned.

The infection can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

Symptoms in people who become ill include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The bacteria can grow in refrigerated food, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Soft cheeses are more likely to be contaminated because of their high moisture, low salt content and low acidity — conditions that help listeria grow, the CDC notes.

Other recent recalls due to listeria risk involve smoked salmon, frozen waffles, deli meat and ready-to-eat chicken and turkey.

