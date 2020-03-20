Reasons You Can Leave Your Home, Travel During a Stay-at-Home Order

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a statewide stay-at-home order aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus Friday, but what does that mean for you?

The order is expected to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday and continue through April 7.

Essentially, the order closes "non-essential" businesses that may still be open. It will determine what is deemed a "necessary industry" - such as government, supply chain, media and others- and what is not.

Here are reasons you can leave your home:

For health and safety: seeking emergency services, obtaining medical supplies or medication or visiting a health care professional

You can also leave if you work an "essential job." That includes:

Healthcare and Public Health Operations: Working at or obtaining services from hospitals; clinics; dental offices; pharmacies; public health entities; healthcare manufacturers and suppliers; blood banks; medical cannabis facilities; reproductive health care providers; eye care centers; home healthcare services providers; mental health and substance use providers; ancillary healthcare services — including veterinary care and excluding fitness and exercise gyms, spas, salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, and similar facilities

Food, beverage and cannabis production and agriculture

Organizations that provide charitable and social services

Media

Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation

Financial institutions

Hardware and supply stores

Critical trades, including plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial staff for commercial and governmental properties, security staff, operating engineers, HVAC, painting, moving and relocation services, and other service providers that maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences, Essential Activities, and Essential Businesses and Operations

Educational institutions, for purposes of facilitating distance learning, performing critical research, or performing essential functions

Restaurants for consumption off-premises

Supplies to work from home

Supplies for Essential Businesses and Operations

Transportation, for purposes of Essential Travel

for purposes of Essential Travel Home-based care and services

Residential facilities and shelters

Professional services

Day care centers for employees exempted by this Executive Order

Manufacture, distribution, and supply chain for critical products and industries

Critical labor union functions

Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging and delivery or carry-out food services

For travel, only "essential travel" will be permitted and must be done using "social distancing requirements." That includes:

Performing Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, Essential Businesses and Operations or Minimum Basic Operations

Caring for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities or other vulnerable persons

Receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services from an educational institution

Returning to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction

Following the direction of law enforcement or court order, including to transport children pursuant to a custody agreement

Returning to a place of residence outside the State for non-residents

