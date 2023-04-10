Reality Setting in For Jonathan Toews in Possible Final Days With Chicago Blackhawks

Reality setting in for Toews in possible final days with Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks are officially in the home stretch, with three games in four nights to wrap up the 2022-23 season. Two of those games will be played at the United Center, including the finale on Thursday.

Reality is slowly starting to set in for Jonathan Toews as he prepares to play in what could be his final games as a member of the Blackhawks.

"Yeah, I feel like it's one of those things that doesn't fully sink in until after it's over," Toews said. "And you reminisce to the big moments when you win the Stanley Cup and you know everything happened around you is going to be a memory before you know it, so you're trying to soak it in. So in a sense, it's like that. But obviously, it's different."

Toews missed two months this season with an illness but pushed hard to return — and do so earlier than expected — to soak in whatever's left of his time in Chicago. His mindset remains the same as the last days approach.

"I'm just trying to be present and enjoy everything," Toews said. "Even though it's been tough. I mean, you look at these last few months, even when I wasn't in the lineup the guys were on the road so much. This last road trip wasn't an easy one. Now we’ve got a tough week ahead of us with three games in four nights and so through all that, you’ve got to do what you got to do, but just trying to enjoy it for what it is."

Toews insists he hasn't made a decision on his playing career beyond this season and will take some time over the summer to talk it over with his inner circle.

"I don't really have an answer right now," Toews said. "I'm just trying to enjoy the last few days of the season here with this group. I'm not thinking that far ahead."

Toews did admit watching Patrick Kane playing in meaningful games with the New York Rangers has given him something to think about as far as whether or not he could see himself in that kind of situation as well. But he hasn't reached a point yet where he's leaning in one direction over the other.

"Definitely a little bit, yeah," Toews said. "It's easy to think in terms of hypotheticals or what it'd be like to be in a different city, new situation, kind of a fresh start and what that would feel like and the energy that would give you, but everyone's different. ... For myself, I'm not really there yet. We'll see."

