Real ID requirements: Where you'll need one, and what you'll need to get it

After years of back-and-forth, Real ID requirements will go into effect later this year, and Illinois residents are busy preparing for the new rules.

Real ID laws were passed in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks, but have been slowly rolled out across the country as states have been required to beef up security on identification cards issued to residents.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the deadline to get Real ID-compliant cards?

The new Real ID requirements will go into effect in Illinois on Wednesday, May 7, according to state and federal officials.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, federal agencies will use a phased enforcement approach to the new ID’s, but have not yet publicly released information on how that approach will work.

Residents can continue to keep up-to-date on the new requirements on the TSA’s website.

Who will need a Real ID on May 7?

According to officials, those seeking to travel domestically in the United States and those seeking to enter federal facilities such as courthouses will be required to have Real ID-compliant identification cards beginning on that date.

Giannoulias did remind residents during a Thursday press conference that a valid United States passport will still serve as valid identification in those circumstances.

Those who need identification cards or need driver’s licenses after that date will not require Real ID-compliant identification cards, according to officials.

At a Thursday press conference, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said that some people will not need a Real ID on May 7, or possibly ever.

What is required to get a Real ID-compliant license or card?

There are four items that residents will need in order to obtain a Real ID-compliant card:

Proof of identity and U.S. citizenship or lawful status. Bring in one of the following documents: an original or certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate; a U.S. passport or passport card; an Employment Authorization Document, Form I-766; a Permanent Resident Card, Form I-551; or an unexpired foreign passport with affixed visa and approved Form I-94. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of full Social Security number (SSN). Bring in one of the following documents: a Social Security card; W-2; pay stub or printed electronic deposit receipt bearing your name and full SSN; SSA-1099 Form; or Non-SSA-1099 Form. Original documents are required. Two (2) residency documents. This includes documents such as a utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage bill or medical document. Hard copy documents are required. Images from a cellphone are not accepted, but you may print the image (ex: bank statement) and provide the printed copy. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of signature. This includes documents such as credit/debit card, cancelled check or current Illinois DL/ID. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.

How much do Real ID-complaint cards cost?

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, the cards will cost $30, the same cost for a regular Illinois driver’s license or identification card.

How can I make an appointment to get one?

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office has a section of their website that allows residents to make appointments to get their Real ID-compliant licenses and cards, and also details circumstances when the new cards will be required.