Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced that Illinois residents can obtain a REAL ID or renew their Temporary Visitor Driver’s License at the World of Wheels Show this weekend.

Residents can go to the auto show, which is hosted at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, from March 3-5. A Secretary of State’s booth will be at the show on March 3 for 3 to 10 p.m., March 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and March 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

First-time TVDL applicants, as well as those who must take a written or road exam for a REAL ID or standard driver's license are not eligible for this service.

REAL ID applicants must present the following original documents:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

• Proof of identification – U.S. birth certificate or U.S. passport

• Proof of Social Security number (SSN) – Social Security card or W-2 with full SSN displayed

• Proof of residency – Two residency documents issued within the past three months, such as a bank statement, canceled check, or utility or cable bill

• Proof of written signature – Illinois driver’s license or ID card, mortgage or loan document, or credit card

TVDL applicants must present:

• Current TVDL

• Any name or address change documents

The booth will include other services, such as: obtaining a standard driver’s license or ID card, renewing a vehicle registration, obtaining a driving record, registering to vote or to become an organ and tissue donor.