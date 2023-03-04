real id

Illinois Secretary of State's Office Offers REAL IDs at World of Wheels This Weekend

By Lauren Stewart

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias has announced that Illinois residents can obtain a REAL ID or renew their Temporary Visitor Driver’s License at the World of Wheels Show this weekend.

Residents can go to the auto show, which is hosted at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, from March 3-5. A Secretary of State’s booth will be at the show on March 3 for 3 to 10 p.m., March 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and March 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

First-time TVDL applicants, as well as those who must take a written or road exam for a REAL ID or standard driver's license are not eligible for this service.

REAL ID applicants must present the following original documents:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Proof of identification – U.S. birth certificate or U.S. passport

Proof of Social Security number (SSN) – Social Security card or W-2 with full SSN displayed

Proof of residency – Two residency documents issued within the past three months, such as a bank statement, canceled check, or utility or cable bill

Local

chicago news 32 mins ago

Hundreds Attend Prayer Vigil for Slain Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso

Orland Park 2 hours ago

Armored Car Robbery Reported Outside Orland Park Business

Proof of written signature – Illinois driver’s license or ID card, mortgage or loan document, or credit card

TVDL applicants must present:

Current TVDL

• Any name or address change documents

The booth will include other services, such as: obtaining a standard driver’s license or ID card, renewing a vehicle registration, obtaining a driving record, registering to vote or to become an organ and tissue donor.

This article tagged under:

real id
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us