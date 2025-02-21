After years of delays upon delays, will the Real ID deadline actually arrive this year?

Beginning May 7, Real IDs will be required for many domestic air travelers and visitors at certain federal facilities, but some are skeptical the deadline won't shift yet again. Illinois' Secretary of State said it's one of the main questions he hears as the May deadline nears, and in response to those questions, he pointed out one major difference for 2025.

"We get asked on a regular basis, 'Is this Real ID deadline for real this time?' The one thing that's different this time around is that TSA just recently published a 'final rule' rejecting the option for another extension and requiring the regulation to finally take effect," Giannoulias said. "In doing so, the TSA established what it calls a 'phased enforcement approach' that allows enforcement to take place over a two-year period, culminating with a full enforcement no later than May 5, 2027, which is more than two years from now."

The phased enforcement plan was first proposed in the fall as the TSA aimed to prevent security issues at checkpoints once the deadline arrives. Further details on how the approach will work have not yet been released and could vary by location.

While it seems likely the May 7, 2025, deadline will stick, according to Illinois officials, many people won't need a Real ID right away, or possibly ever.

"There has been a lot of confusion and misinformation when it comes to Real IDs. So let me try to clarify. As of May 7, if you have a current valid standard driver's license, you do not need a Real ID to legally drive a vehicle," Giannoulias said in a press conference Thursday. "You do not need a Real ID to show identification. You do not need a Real ID for proof of citizenship. As of May 7, you will need a Real ID-compliant driver's license or state ID if you are over the age of 18 and intend to fly a commercial airline or visit certain federal facilities. But let me be very clear: you can still fly if you have a valid U.S. passport."

According to the Secretary of State's office, the primary reason to obtain a Real ID is "to fly domestically on a commercial aircraft" or "visit certain federal facilities, such as a military base or federal courthouse." Both those who have a valid U.S. passport will still be able to use that instead.

The clarification comes as Giannoulias said state facilities are seeing "unprecedented" demand for Real ID appointments.

"I don't want to discourage anyone from getting a Real ID, but the fact is that not everyone needs a Real ID on May 7-- and in some cases might not ever need one," he said. "However, if you do need one to fly on May 7 or 30 days beyond that date, I recommend getting one sooner rather than later."

Giannoulias said last year that his office was stepping up efforts to ensure that residents get REAL ID-compliant identification prior to the May 2025 deadline, but acknowledged there are "tremendous concerns" about what will happen as the deadline arrives.

According to state data, as of Dec. 31, 2024, the office has issued 3,295,078 Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses and state IDs. This represents just 25.34% of all currently valid driver’s license and state IDs.

Experts fear there will be a last-minute rush this spring.

Giannoulias reiterated that concern Thursday.

"We've been really trying to bring awareness to the Real ID issue to avoid enormous challenges come April and May, not just at our facilities, but at airports," he said.

For those who do need a Real ID, here's how to get one and what you'll need to bring:

Illinois Real ID Requirements

Cost

The fee for a Real ID is $30 - the same as a regular driver's license in Illinois.

Illinois Real ID Appointments

Illinois residents can make an appointment online at ILSOS.gov. If you already have a driver's license or state-issued ID, go to the "DMV Appointments" section and click on the "Replace my Driver's License or ID Card" section. And then "Make an Appointment."

The website for Secretary of State's office notes that new appointments are made available daily at 6:30 a.m. so booking your appointment early can help.

What do you need to bring to get your Real ID?

As you make your appointment, you’ll also find a checklist of items you must bring to your appointment at the DMV. They include: original, hard copies of various documents including a birth certificate, valid US Passport or a permanent resident card. Other items you may need include: proof of your Social Security number and two documents that contain your address, such as a bank statement, credit card statement or homeowner's or renter's insurance policies. Images from cell phones and photocopies are not accepted.

The documents you can use to prove your address must have been issued within the past 90 days, and your passport or state ID cannot be expired.