With Real ID deadline weeks away, TSA reminds travelers what new rules entail

The Real ID deadline is fast approaching, and air travel will soon look different- even domestically.

Starting May 7, a Real ID will be needed to fly domestically. If your driver's license or state ID card is Real ID-compliant, your card will have a star displayed in the right-hand corner.

If not, you may need to head to a DMV. Valid passports can also be used for identification.

Once this new program begins, passengers without Real-ID compliant identification can expect delays in their travel.

And with this law 20 years in the making, the TSA is making it clear the program is happening- despite any confusion it may cause. The original REAL ID Act of 2005 was past two decades ago, but it took until 2020 for states to make their driver's license identifications Real-ID compliant.

In a warning to travelers, the TSA said that if you do not have a Real-ID compliant form of identification, you may want to add extra time to your travel plans.

Officials said they urge people with Real-IDs to arrive two hours early, like any other regular travel day.

On the other hand, they said travelers lacking the identification should factor in extra time, as they will likely encounter additional screening measures.