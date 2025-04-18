With the May 7 Real ID deadline fast approaching, the Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about scammers.

A statement from the BBB said a surge of scams has been designed in an attempt to steal identities.

According to the BBB, scammers are using a variety of different tactics to try and deceive individuals. These strategies include phone calls, text messages and emails claiming to offer help with obtaining a Real ID.

"Fraudsters are exploiting the urgency surrounding the federally mandated REAL ID deadline," said BBB President and CEO Steve J. Bernas in a statement. "They are posing as government officials and creating fake websites to trick people into revealing personal information. This information can be used to drain your bank account and cause severe problems."

Although these alerts may appear legitimate, Bernas said no government agency would contact an individual out of the blue regarding a Real ID.

The BBB said in these final weeks, scammers are likely to intensify their efforts.

Falling for these scams risks your personal and confidential information and exposes your devices to malware, the BBB said. The bureau urges individuals to pay attention to suspicious URLs or messages to avoid falling for the scam.

To learn more about Illinois Real IDs, visit the state website.