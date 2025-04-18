Real ID

As Real ID deadline approaches, scams begin to intensify

A statement from the Better Business Bureau said a surge of scams have been designed in an attempt to steal identities

By Grace Erwin

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the May 7 Real ID deadline fast approaching, the Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about scammers.

A statement from the BBB said a surge of scams has been designed in an attempt to steal identities.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

According to the BBB, scammers are using a variety of different tactics to try and deceive individuals. These strategies include phone calls, text messages and emails claiming to offer help with obtaining a Real ID.

"Fraudsters are exploiting the urgency surrounding the federally mandated REAL ID deadline," said BBB President and CEO Steve J. Bernas in a statement. "They are posing as government officials and creating fake websites to trick people into revealing personal information. This information can be used to drain your bank account and cause severe problems."

Although these alerts may appear legitimate, Bernas said no government agency would contact an individual out of the blue regarding a Real ID.

The BBB said in these final weeks, scammers are likely to intensify their efforts.

Falling for these scams risks your personal and confidential information and exposes your devices to malware, the BBB said. The bureau urges individuals to pay attention to suspicious URLs or messages to avoid falling for the scam.

Local

Easter 23 mins ago

Target, Costco, Walmart: List of popular stores open and closed on Easter Sunday

Real ID 46 mins ago

Lines stretch for blocks at Chicago's Real ID supercenter. What to know before you go

To learn more about Illinois Real IDs, visit the state website.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Real ID
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us