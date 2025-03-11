A federal law requiring Americans to present a Real ID or another accepted form of identification to fly within the United States will soon take effect following nearly two decades of deadlines and extensions.

Under the Real ID Act, beginning May 7, everyone 18 years old and above will need to submit a Real ID-compliant driver's license or a different permitted form of ID, such as a U.S. Passport, to board a domestic flight and access certain federal facilities.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias addressed misinformation and confusion surrounding the approaching deadline in mid-February as state facilities experienced "unprecedented" demand for appointments.

DMVs across the Chicago area are seeing spikes in appointment requests, some even reporting long lines with hours-long wait times.

The Illinois Secretary of State's office will soon open a walk-in "Real ID supercenter" in downtown Chicago to help quell satisfy some of the demand. The supercenter, set to open March 12, will be located at 191 N. Clark Street, which also acts as the city's Voting Supersite during elections.

But Giannoulias stressed the importance of knowing when a Real ID is needed -- and what is needed to get one.

A Real ID, he emphasized, won't be required to drive.

"I don't want to discourage anyone from getting a Real ID, but the fact is that not everyone needs a Real ID on May 7-- and in some cases might not ever need one," he said. "However, if you do need one to fly on May 7 or 30 days beyond that date, I recommend getting one sooner rather than later."

Unsure if you need a Real ID? Illinois has launched a portal where residents can answer questions to determine if they should get one - and when.

But if you do need a Real ID sooner rather than later, we want to help make the process as seamless as possible.

Below, you'll find a checklist of all the necessary documents you will need to submit at a DMV facility.

Still seeking information about the Real ID transition? Here are some commonly asked questions.

How do I know if I have a Real ID?

Your driver's license or state ID is Real-ID compliant if it has a star in the upper right-hand corner.

How much does a Real ID cost?

The fee for a Real ID is $30 - the same as a regular driver's license and ID card in Illinois.

How do I make an appointment with the Illinois Secretary of State?

Real ID appointments can be booked on the Illinois Secretary of State's website.

An appointment isn't the only option to obtain a Real ID, however.

In addition to the new supersite, 12 Illinois DMV locations are offering Real ID services without appointments from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday through May 10. Find the complete list here.

How do I obtain a Real ID if I live in Indiana?

A Real ID can be acquired by visiting an Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch and providing the required documents. In Indiana, a Real ID costs $17.50 for a driver's license or $9 for a state-issued ID card. An appointment isn't required in Indiana.

What other forms of identification will be accepted in place of a Real ID?

A passport or Real ID won't be your only options to fly within the U.S. The following other forms of identification are accepted by the Transportation Security Administration:

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Will a child need a Real ID to board a plane?

According to the TSA, children under 18 are not required to provide identification when traveling with a companion within the U.S. The companion will need identification.