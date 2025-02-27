‘Real ID Saturdays' to feature additional hours at some Illinois DMVs

Increases in demand for Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses and cards are leading Illinois officials to launch new Saturday hours.

According to a press release from Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, “Real ID Saturdays” will be launched to help those seeking to obtain Real ID’s prior to a deadline established by the federal government for implementation of new policies.

That deadline is coming up on May 7, and while state officials have said that not all residents require the ID’s, they are still experiencing surging demand for services.

Giannoulias is expected to announce parameters of the extended hours during a Thursday press conference.

As part of the ongoing efforts to work through the increased demand, the Secretary of State’s Office said it added nearly 2,500 additional daily appointments at the 44 appointment-only DMVs in Chicago and its suburbs, according to a press release.

During Thursday’s press conference, officials will announce the launch a website portal to help Illinois residents determine if they need a Real ID-compliant card prior to the May 7 deadline.

Residents will need Real ID-compliant identification cards to fly on domestic flights in the United States, though U.S. passports can also serve as documentation for those flights, according to officials.

The cards will also be required to enter certain federal facilities, including courthouses. Passports are also valid in those instances, officials said.

To apply for Real ID in Illinois, you’ll need the following items:

Proof of identity and U.S. citizenship or lawful status. Bring in one of the following documents: an original or certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate; a U.S. passport or passport card; an Employment Authorization Document, Form I-766; a Permanent Resident Card, Form I-551; or an unexpired foreign passport with affixed visa and approved Form I-94. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of full Social Security number (SSN). Bring in one of the following documents: a Social Security card; W-2; pay stub or printed electronic deposit receipt bearing your name and full SSN; SSA-1099 Form; or Non-SSA-1099 Form. Original documents are required. Two (2) residency documents. This includes documents such as a utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage bill or medical document. Hard copy documents are required. Images from a cellphone are not accepted, but you may print the image (ex: bank statement) and provide the printed copy. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of signature. This includes documents such as credit/debit card, cancelled check or current Illinois DL/ID. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.

The cards will carry the same cost of $30 as regular driver’s licenses and ID cards