Bravo's wildly popular Real Housewives franchise just announced its expanding to a new location -- and while there has been years of speculation that it could be in Chicago, it's not.

In fact, it's not anywhere in the Midwest: Get ready for "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island."

The network announced the news on social media Wednesday, in addition to other new shows and spinoffs, including a reboot of Ladies of London; "The Valley Persian Style" with members from Shahs of Sunset; and "Wife Swap: Real Housewives Edition."

"Set against the shores of the Ocean State, 'The Real Housewives' franchise expands into the world of a tight-knit circle of Rhode Islanders who have deep community roots and families that go back generations," Bravo said in the announcement of the show's new location. "With aspirational lives, thriving businesses and tangled family dynamics, these decade-long friendships prove that in a state this small, there’s no escaping your past … or each other."

Rhode Island joins already established Real Housewives series in Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, Beverly Hills, New Jersey, Potomac, Salt Lake City and Miami. Dubai, Dallas and Washington, D.C., have also previously hosted the franchise.

Rumors of where the series would go next have swirled for years, with murmurs every so often of a Real Housewives of Chicago, or even certain suburbs, buzzing around. Those rumors remain unconfirmed.

It wasn't immediately clear when the "Real Housewives of Rhode Island" would debut, or who the cast consists of, though many on social media likened the new show's description to the RHONJ, which in the past has featured family members.

Other comments also welcomed the new east coast addition.

"So ready for some New England Housewives," one said.

"Rhode Island is going to be absolutely insane," another said. "People have no idea what its like here and I'm here for it. Beyond excited."