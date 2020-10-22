Saturday Night Live

Ready for Your Comedy Closeup? Chicago's ‘Second City' Offers ‘Saturday Night Live' Scholarship

Thanks to a new partnership with Saturday Night Live, scholarships are now available

By LeeAnn Trotter

Have you ever wanted to try your comedic skills on stage? Or maybe your friends think you are funny enough to perform improv professionally? Now may be your chance.

In partnership with NBC's "Saturday Night Live," Second City, the Chicago comedy theatre, has created a new scholarship for up and coming diverse comedic talent.

"It’s an opportunity to open a door and for people to take a leap without the barriers of financing," said Abby Wagner, vice president of customer experience for Second City.

No prior experience needed for those who desire to participate. .

"Anyone can apply. It could be someone with comedic and sketch experience who has gone through our program, or not," Wagner said. "It, literally, could be someone who has never taken a class, ever."

Scholarship recipients will also be connected directly to SNL talent executives, and possibly have a chance to submit an audition tape or sketch packet.

The deadline to apply for the SNL Scholarship application is Nov. 24.

