Read the full statement: Jennifer Lopez addresses fans after suddenly canceling her tour

Longtime pop singer Jennifer Lopez abruptly announced Friday she was canceling her upcoming summer tour, offering an emotional message to fans in a statement on her website.

The 32-show tour was slated to begin June 26 in Orlando and included a Chicago-area stop at Rosemont's Allstate Arena on July 26.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…," Lopez's statement said.

Representatives for Live Nation said Lopez was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

According to the cancellation announcement, those who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded.

Fans who purchased tickets via a third-party resale site such as StubHub, SeatGeek or VividSeats are encouraged to reach out to their point of purchase for more details.

The abrupt cancellation comes amid reported turmoil in the singer's highly publicized relationship with Ben Affleck, who were spotted together at a family event Thursday amid weeks of breakup speculation.

Lopez and Affleck married in 2022, and the pair were previously in a relationship from 2002 to 2004.

Lopez and Affleck's reunion comes less than a month after J.Lo — who shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony — attended the 2024 Met Gala solo, sparking rumors that the pair had split. Shortly after, reports broke that the couple were living separately, though both the JLo Beauty founder and the "Argo" actor — who is father to children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15 and Samuel, 12 with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — were spotted wearing their wedding rings on separate occasions.

And while neither have addressed the status of their relationship directly, Lopez recently made clear that she refuses to let the noise get to her.

Lopez's 32-stop tour included 29 shows in the U.S. and three in Canada, running from June 26 to Aug. 17.