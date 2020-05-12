Rewatch the Blue Angels’ Full Chicago Flyover

NOTE: Re-watch the full Chicago flyover in the player above.

For 15 minutes, the Blue Angels dazzled Chicago as they looped around the city in an incredible tribute to healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

For those who weren't able to catch the display live, we've got you covered. Re-watch the full event as it happened in the player above.

The flyover was part of a nationwide tribute to honor healthcare workers and first responders during the coronavirus crisis.

The squadron's flight path for the event brought them from the South Side of Chicago to the West and North Sides before ending along the lakefront. It began at 11:45 a.m. and ended around noon.

"Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover," a message within the announcement reads. "Social distancing should be practiced at all times."

The Chicago flyover is part of a three-city tour set for Tuesday, with other visits being made to Detroit and Indianapolis.

“Detroit, Chicago and Indianapolis your Blue Angels are heading your way this Tuesday!” they tweeted.

The Navy pilots have been part of a series of an ongoing salute in the skies across the country and have already toured several major U.S. cities including New York, Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Jacksonville and Miami.