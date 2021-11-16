Re-Watch Some of the Biggest Moments From the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

LIVE COVERAGE: A live feed of Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial is available here when court is in session.

With jurors now deliberating whether they will find Kyle Rittenhouse guilty or not guilty in the shootings of three people during unrest in Kenosha in the summer of 2020, what are some of the biggest trial moments that will come into play as they make their decision?

Jurors are deliberating in a case that left Americans divided over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.

Rittenhouse, now 18, killed two men and wounded a third during a night of turbulent demonstrations against racial injustice in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.

While Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot, the case has stirred debate over vigilantism, the right to bear arms and the unrest that erupted around the U.S. that summer over the killing of George Floyd and other police violence against Black people.

Wisconsin’s self-defense law allows someone to use deadly force only if “necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm.” The jury must decide whether Rittenhouse believed he was in such peril and whether that belief was reasonable under the circumstances.

Here's a look back at some of the biggest moments from the trial.

1. Rittenhouse Takes the Stand, Breaks Down in Tears

Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand during his murder trial, but his testimony was briefly halted as the teen began to discuss the moments he first fired his gun on Aug. 25, 2020 during Kenosha unrest.

One of the most the riveting moments came when 18-year-old Rittenhouse told the jury that he was defending himself from attack when he used his rifle to kill two men and wound a third on the streets of Kenosha in the summer of 2020. At one point, Rittenhouse became so emotional, the judge called for a brief break in testimony.



2. Judge, Prosecutors Clash During Rittenhouse Testimony

Judge Bruce Schroeder accused prosecutor Thomas Binger of an improper line of questioning during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Wednesday.

At multiple points during the cross-examination of Rittenhouse, the judge and prosecution got into heated arguments.

3. Rittenhouse Murder Case Thrown into Jeopardy by Mistrial Bid

In a day filled with testimony, Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his own murder trial Wednesday as his defense attorneys called for a mistrial over questions from the prosecution.

The murder case against Rittenhouse was thrown into jeopardy when his lawyers asked for a mistrial over what appeared to be out-of-bounds questions asked of Rittenhouse by the chief prosecutor.

4. Juror Dismissed Over Joke About Jacob Blake Shooting

It was a busy day in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, as a juror was dismissed for making a joke about Jacob Blake, and as witnesses recounted the events leading up to the fatal shootings.

A juror in the murder trial was dismissed after a court security officer reported that the man told a joke about the police shooting of Blake, which set off protests in the Wisconsin city where Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people.

5. Blow-Up at Rittenhouse Trial Over Enlarging Photos and Video

Judge Bruce Schroeder allowed "pinch-to-zoom" evidence in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, saying he will leave the evidence for the jury to decide. He warned the state, however, saying that if Rittenhouse is convicted and "if it comes out at some time that the method used produces unreliable results, this is going to fall like a house of cards."

Attorneys in Rittenhouse's murder trial sparred over the technology used to zoom in on video and create enlarged images, with prosecutors alleging the defense was taking advantage of the 75-year-old judge's admitted lack of understanding about current technology.

6. Closing Arguments Send Rittenhouse Case to Jury

Kyle Rittenhouse's case was sent to the jury late Monday following hours of closing arguments by prosecutors and the defense in the high-profile murder trial.

Attorneys in Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial sparred for the last time Monday during closing arguments, with prosecutors painting Rittenhouse as an inexperienced instigator and defense lawyers insisting the Illinois man fired in self-defense.



7. Judge Dismisses Weapons Charge at Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial

The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial has dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

The charge is only a misdemeanor, but it had appeared to be among the likeliest to net a conviction for prosecutors. There’s no dispute that Rittenhouse was 17 when he carried an AR-style semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha in August 2020 and used it to kill two men and wound a third.

8. Rittenhouse Draws Slips to Help Determine His Own Jury

Kyle Rittenhouse selected six pieces of paper from a drum, determining who will be the six alternate jurors and who will be the final 12 jurors deciding his fate in the murder trial over his killing two protesters and injuring a third last summer.

Kyle Rittenhouse played a direct role Tuesday in deciding, albeit randomly, who will be the final 12 jurors that will decide his innocence or guilt in the murder trial over his killing two protesters and injuring a third last summer.