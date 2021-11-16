Re-Watch Some of the Biggest Moments From the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

LIVE COVERAGE: A live feed of Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial is available here when court is in session.
With jurors now deliberating whether they will find Kyle Rittenhouse guilty or not guilty in the shootings of three people during unrest in Kenosha in the summer of 2020, what are some of the biggest trial moments that will come into play as they make their decision?
Jurors are deliberating in a case that left Americans divided over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.
Rittenhouse, now 18, killed two men and wounded a third during a night of turbulent demonstrations against racial injustice in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.
While Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot, the case has stirred debate over vigilantism, the right to bear arms and the unrest that erupted around the U.S. that summer over the killing of George Floyd and other police violence against Black people.
Wisconsin’s self-defense law allows someone to use deadly force only if “necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm.” The jury must decide whether Rittenhouse believed he was in such peril and whether that belief was reasonable under the circumstances.
Here's a look back at some of the biggest moments from the trial.
1. Rittenhouse Takes the Stand, Breaks Down in Tears
One of the most the riveting moments came when 18-year-old Rittenhouse told the jury that he was defending himself from attack when he used his rifle to kill two men and wound a third on the streets of Kenosha in the summer of 2020. At one point, Rittenhouse became so emotional, the judge called for a brief break in testimony.
Watch his full testimony here.
2. Judge, Prosecutors Clash During Rittenhouse Testimony
At multiple points during the cross-examination of Rittenhouse, the judge and prosecution got into heated arguments.
3. Rittenhouse Murder Case Thrown into Jeopardy by Mistrial Bid
The murder case against Rittenhouse was thrown into jeopardy when his lawyers asked for a mistrial over what appeared to be out-of-bounds questions asked of Rittenhouse by the chief prosecutor.
4. Juror Dismissed Over Joke About Jacob Blake Shooting
A juror in the murder trial was dismissed after a court security officer reported that the man told a joke about the police shooting of Blake, which set off protests in the Wisconsin city where Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people.
5. Blow-Up at Rittenhouse Trial Over Enlarging Photos and Video
Attorneys in Rittenhouse's murder trial sparred over the technology used to zoom in on video and create enlarged images, with prosecutors alleging the defense was taking advantage of the 75-year-old judge's admitted lack of understanding about current technology.
6. Closing Arguments Send Rittenhouse Case to Jury
Attorneys in Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial sparred for the last time Monday during closing arguments, with prosecutors painting Rittenhouse as an inexperienced instigator and defense lawyers insisting the Illinois man fired in self-defense.
Watch the full closing arguments here.
7. Judge Dismisses Weapons Charge at Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial
The judge at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial has dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
The charge is only a misdemeanor, but it had appeared to be among the likeliest to net a conviction for prosecutors. There’s no dispute that Rittenhouse was 17 when he carried an AR-style semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha in August 2020 and used it to kill two men and wound a third.
8. Rittenhouse Draws Slips to Help Determine His Own Jury
Kyle Rittenhouse played a direct role Tuesday in deciding, albeit randomly, who will be the final 12 jurors that will decide his innocence or guilt in the murder trial over his killing two protesters and injuring a third last summer.