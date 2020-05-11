Re-Watch Gov. Pritzker’s Coronavirus Briefings From Week of May 3

After declaring a disaster proclamation in Illinois - the state's version of a state of emergency - on March 9, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to hold a daily briefing on the developing coronavirus situation.

You can watch each day's announcements live at 2:30 p.m. CT here. For a recap from the week of May 3 see below.

May 8:

May 8, 2020: Gov. Pritzker gave an update on coronavirus testing in Illinois, announcing new drive-thru sites coming soon and a milestone for daily testing.

May 8, 2020: As Illinois prepares to enter its seventh week under a stay-at-home order, state health officials reported 2,887 new coronavirus cases and 130 additional deaths Friday.

May 7:

May 7, 2020: Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday focused on unemployment during his daily coronavirus briefing, running down the number of processed claims, a new system to handle them and the process for filing the next batch.

May 7, 2020: The number of fatalities associated with coronavirus reached a bleak milestone in Illinois Thursday, Dr. Ezike said Thursday.

May 6:

May 6 briefing: The Latinx community in Illinois is testing positive for coronavirus at a higher rate than any other demographic group in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

May 6 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike breaks down Illinois’ latest coronavirus data.

May 5:

May 5 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker reveals five-phased plan to reopen Illinois during coronavirus pandemic.

May 5 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike details latest coronavirus numbers for Illinois.

May 4:

May 4 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker details Illinois’ latest coronavirus numbers.

May 3:

Nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Illinois, as the state set a new single-day record for COVID-19 tests performed.