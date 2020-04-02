Re-Watch Gov. Pritzker’s Coronavirus Briefings From Week of March 22

After declaring a disaster proclamation in Illinois - the state's version of a state of emergency - on March 9, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to hold a daily briefing on the developing coronavirus situation.

You can watch each day's announcements live at 2:30 p.m. CT in the player above. For a recap from the week of March 22 see below.

March 28 briefing:

Governor J.B. Pritzker and state health officials said Saturday an additional 465 cases have been reported in Illinois, lifting the statewide total to 3,491.

March 27 briefing:

March 27 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, reveals the latest coronavirus numbers for the state.

March 27 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a new hotline for healthcare professionals in the state.

March 26 briefing:

March 26 briefing: Gov. JB Pritzker begged Illinois residents to stay inside, saying those who still gather during the stay-at-home order are “spitting in face of doctors and nurses and first responders who are risking everything so you can survive.”

March 26 briefing: Illinois Department of Public Health Direction Dr. Ngozi Ezike addresses the climbing death toll and spike in cases in the state.

March 25 briefing:

March 25 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces plans to help Illinois residents and businesses financially during coronavirus crisis.

March 24 briefing:

March 24 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, tears up while discussing four additional coronavirus-related deaths in Illinois, lifting the state total to 16.

In his March 24 briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered a powerful speech on life after coronavirus.

March 23 briefing:

In the March 23 briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker revealed updates on the state’s plan to meet demand for personal protective equipment.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, speaks during the March 23 daily coronavirus briefing.

March 22 briefing:

On March 22, Governor J.B. Pritzker and state health officials reported nearly 300 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total to 1,049.

More coronavirus coverage: