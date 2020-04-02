Re-Watch Gov. Pritzker’s Coronavirus Briefings From Week of March 15

After declaring a disaster proclamation in Illinois - the state's version of a state of emergency - on March 9, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to hold a daily briefing on the developing coronavirus situation.

March 21 briefing:

On Saturday, March 21 Gov. Pritzker announced new cases in his daily coronavirus briefing, while also issuing a call to action for all doctors, nurses and therapists to join the fight against COVID-19.

During the daily briefing Saturday, March 21, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said an additional 168 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Illinois, increasing the statewide total to 753.

March 20 briefing:

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday, March 20, announced a statewide stay-at-home order aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus. Watch Pritzker’s full announcement in the player above.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed Chicago residents after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a statewide stay-at-home order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

March 19 briefing:

In his coronavirus briefing on Thursday, March 19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced three additional coronavirus-related deaths in Illinois, bringing the number of state fatalities to four.

During Illinois’ daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday, March 19, Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced that at least 134 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Illinois.

During Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s daily coronavirus briefing on March 19, he addressed reporter questions about whether he’s considering a shelter-in-place order for the state of Illinois.

March 18 briefing:

In a press briefing Wednesday, March 18, Governor JB Pritzker announced that 128 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across the state of Illinois.

Governor Pritzker announced 128 additional cases, including cases in two counties where the virus had not previously been confirmed. 17 Illinois counties now have positive tests, and 288 total cases are confirmed in the state.

March 17 briefing:

In a briefing on Tuesday, March 17, Governor J.B. Pritzker and other officials announced the state's first coronavirus-related fatality and announced 55 new cases of the virus.

March 16 briefing:

In line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday, March 16 mandated that gatherings with 50 or more people be canceled statewide.

At a news conference on Monday, March 16, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker discussed the directive to close schools statewide and the state’s coronavirus testing capabilities and availability.

March 15 briefing:

March 15 briefing: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all restaurants across the state to close to dine-in customers starting at the end of business Monday through March 30.

March 14 briefing:

At a news conference Saturday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker once again called on residents to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak as an additional 16 cases were announced in the state.

March 13 briefing:

March 13 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that all schools in Illinois will close due to the coronavirus.

March 13 briefing: Illinois Education Supt. Carmen Ayala explained Friday the state’s decision to close schools in the state as the number of coronavirus cases in Illinois continues to rise.

March 12 briefing:

March 12 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a ban on large gatherings of 1,000 people or more in Illinois Thursday.

March 11 briefing:

March 11 briefing: Six additional coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Illinois, bringing the state’s total to 25, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.

March 10 briefing:

March 10 briefing: Eight additional coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Illinois, bringing the state’s total to 19, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.

March 10 briefing: “We again want to encourage people to start thinking and preparing now in the event they are not able to go to work, if schools are closed, if public transportation is not available, and how else their lives will be disrupted by this outbreak,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

March 10 briefing: Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady laid out steps to prevent the community spread of coronavirus after new Illinois cases were announced.

