Re-Watch Gov. Pritzker’s Coronavirus Briefings From Week of April 5

After declaring a disaster proclamation in Illinois - the state's version of a state of emergency - on March 9, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to hold a daily briefing on the developing coronavirus situation.

For a recap from the week of April 5 see below.

April 11 briefing:

At his daily coronavirus press briefing Saturday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced both telehealth and mental health initiatives to help residents during the pandemic.

April 10 briefing:

April 10: Gov. J.B. Pritzker holds his daily coronavirus press briefing.

April 10 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike with the Illinois Department of Public Health says she’s inspired by those have followed social distancing guidelines and urged residents to continue doing so.

April 9 briefing:

April 9, 2020 briefing: Gov. Pritzker thanked many entities in the state for stepping up in the fight against coronavirus, noting that even though daily COVID-19 case numbers in Illinois continue to grow, they aren’t rising exponentially.

April 9, 2020: One month since the start of Illinois’ stay-at-home order, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the state climbed over 16,000, with a total of 16,422 cases reported, Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

April 8 briefing:

April 7 briefing: Gov. Pritzker holds his daily coronavirus briefing, this time discussing testing numbers in the state.

April 7 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike with the Illinois Department of Public Health updates on the latest coronavirus numbers in the state.

April 7 briefing:

In his briefing on April, 7, 2020, Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker said that Illinois’ total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose above 13,500 as the state saw its biggest single-day death toll since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 77 of Illinois’ 102 counties, with Coles, Lawrence, Richland and Shelby counties each reporting their first cases Tuesday, Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in her statement on Tuesday,

April 6 briefing:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker provides an update on the amount of PPE being used in Illinois and the supplies coming in.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director for the Illinois Department of Public Health, warns that people who congregate during nicer weather Tuesday could set back any progress the state has made in its fight against coronavirus.

April 5 briefing:

On Sunday Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Illinois will expand eligibility of the state’s childcare assistance program to all essential workers.