Re-Watch Gov. Pritzker’s Coronavirus Briefings From Week of April 12

After declaring a disaster proclamation in Illinois - the state's version of a state of emergency - on March 9, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to hold a daily briefing on the developing coronavirus situation.

You can watch each day's announcements live at 2:30 p.m. CT here. For a recap from the week of April 12 see below.

April 18:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker Saturday announced the expansion of Illinois' telehealth program to the northern part of the state and applauded both businesses and non-profits for their efforts to support communities during the pandemic.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced an additional 125 coronavirus deaths Saturday, the most number of deaths reported in a single day.

April 17 briefing:

April 17 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike details Illinois’ latest coronavirus case numbers.

April 16 briefing:

April 16 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike reveals 125 people died overnight due to coronavirus complications.

April 16 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers an update on coronavirus testing in Illinois.

April 15 briefing:

April 15 briefing: Dr. Ngozi Ezike with the Illinois Department of Public Health discusses Illinois’ latest coronavirus numbers.

April 15 briefing: Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses the financial toll the coronavirus pandemic will take on Illinois.

April 14 briefing:

April 14, 2020: Citing increasing hospital capacity and a decrease in the rate of new coronavirus cases in the state, Governor J.B. Pritzker Tuesday said there is more evidence that Illinois is making progress in its response to COVID-19.

April 14, 2020: Illinois has reported 1,222 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 23,247 since the pandemic began, Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Tuesday.

April 13 briefing:

In his April 13, 2020, briefing, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker discussed providing unemployment benefits to residents who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, acknowledging struggles to keep up with the pace.

April 13, 2020: The state of Illinois reported 1,173 additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state’s total to 22,025 since the pandemic began, Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

April 12 briefing:

At a daily news briefing on Easter Sunday, Illinois Gov. Pritzker reported an additional 1,672 new cases of the coronavirus as well as 43 additional deaths.