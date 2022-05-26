Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas' and ‘Field of Dreams' Actor, Dies at 67 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ray Liotta, the actor who appeared in films such as "Goodfellas" and "Field of Dreams," has died, his publicist confirmed to NBC News. He was 67.

Liotta was in the Dominican Republic shooting a movie called "Dangerous Waters." His fiancée Jacy Nittolo was with him on the island during filming. Deadline was first to report the news.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"There was nothing suspicious about the death, and no foul play is suspected," his publicist said.

Other notable films throughout his four-decade career include "Something Wild," "Cop Land" and "Killing Them Softly."

He is survived by his daughter, Karsen.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.