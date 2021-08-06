Ravinia Music Box to Open a ‘Never Before Seen' 4-D Immersive Theater Experience

The Ravinia Music Festival will open its new Ravinia Music Box, Bernstein’s Answers, on Saturday, offering a 4-D immersive theater experience.

The center was designed to be “sensory-rich and high-impact entertainment” by using immersive media such as 360 sounds, visuals and storytelling, the design and production company BRC Imagination Arts, said.

The new space will also be used to immerse guests into Leonard Bernstein’s music. He was a world-renowned musician, composer, conductor, educator and humanitarian.

“The show is a transformative journey that reveals the power of great music to thrill, transport, and heal mankind, seen through the eyes, heard through the ears, and created through the hands and heart of Leonard Bernstein,” BRC stated on the website.

Ravinia is located in Highland Park and is known for being North America's oldest music festival, according to the website.

Apart from the new space, the 36-acre park also presents 140 different events throughout the summer in an open-air pavilion.

Guests can enter the Music Box through the Tyler Gate Street and Johns Rd.

For more information visit Ravinia.org.