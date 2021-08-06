ravinia festival

Ravinia Music Box to Open a ‘Never Before Seen' 4-D Immersive Theater Experience

Apart from the new space, the 36-acre park also presents 140 different events throughout the summer in an open-air pavilion

Ravinia Festival
Courtesy of Ravinia Festival

The Ravinia Music Festival will open its new Ravinia Music Box, Bernstein’s Answers, on Saturday, offering a 4-D immersive theater experience. 

The center was designed to be “sensory-rich and high-impact entertainment” by using immersive media such as 360 sounds, visuals and storytelling, the design and production company BRC Imagination Arts, said. 

The new space will also be used to immerse guests into Leonard Bernstein’s music. He was a world-renowned musician, composer, conductor, educator and humanitarian.

“The show is a transformative journey that reveals the power of great music to thrill, transport, and heal mankind, seen through the eyes, heard through the ears, and created through the hands and heart of Leonard Bernstein,” BRC stated on the website.

Ravinia is located in Highland Park and is known for being North America's oldest music festival, according to the website.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Apart from the new space, the 36-acre park also presents 140 different events throughout the summer in an open-air pavilion. 

Guests can enter the Music Box through the Tyler Gate Street and Johns Rd.

Local

Chicago Forecast 33 mins ago

Chicago Forecast: Hot, Humid With Evening Storms

rhythmic gymnastics 2 hours ago

Rhythmic Gymnastics Team from Chicago's Suburbs Has 1 More Shot at Olympic Medal

For more information visit Ravinia.org.

This article tagged under:

ravinia festivalravinia concerts 2021Leonard BernsteinRavinia Music Box
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us