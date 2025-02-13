Legendary suburban outdoor music venue Ravinia Festival is getting a $75 million facelift.

According to a release, Ravinia, in north suburban Highland Park, is in the process of undergoing a getting a major, "multi-year" renovation of its 36-acre park and venues. The sweeping project will preserve the venue's historic park, and improve and upgrade its facilities to "state-of-the-art standards," the release said.

It also includes a two-year transformation of the Pavilion, Ravinia's largest venue, though its signature roof will remain in tact, the release added. Once completed, the venue will be renamed the Hunter Pavilion," with upgrades including a a deeper stage, new acoustic shell, state-of-the-art audio system, new lighting, modernized production and video booths, new audience seating and more.

The main construction is expected to take place in two phases, the release said, with infrastructure improvements expected to be completed before the 2025 summer season. Work will resume in the fall, officials said, with the second phase expected to be completed in July of 2026.

All other parts of the Ravinia campus, including the Sandra K. Crown Theater, historic Martin Theatre, Bennett Gordon Hall, and the outdoor Carousel plan to be enhanced through the 2029 season, the release said.

"Our goal is to make every part of Ravinia more welcoming, comfortable, and exciting, while keeping us at the forefront of artistic presentation and programming for generations to come," Jeffrey Haydon, Ravinia president and CEO said in the release.

According to the venue, Ravinia will announce its 2025 season, running from June 6 to August 31, on March 13.

Renderings of what the renovations are expected to look like are below.

Ravinia Hunter Pavilion Rendering,

