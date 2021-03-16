Ravinia Festival to Reopen in July For Summer Concerts

The Ravinia Festival will reopen in July for an in-person 2021 summer season, offering "its signature mix of classical, popular and chamber music" concerts, Ravinia organizers announced Tuesday.

While the full concert lineup will be announced in late April, organizers confirmed the Chicago Symphony Orchestra will return in July for a six-week summer residency.

"Ravinia believes that music and the arts are an essential part of the personal, artistic, and economic recovery from this past year," Ravinia President and CEO Jeff Haydon said in a statement. "Our 36 acres of outdoor space provide the perfect setting for a healthy and inspiring experience for all of our guests."

Ravinia canceled its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic and closed the park for what organizers said was the first time since the Great Depression.

Haydon noted this summer's Ravinia experience "will be a little different than in the past, but our science-based approach to carefully reopening the park puts safeguards in place so that audiences can again enjoy live performances.”

All concerts will take place outside in the open-air pavilion and offer a reduced capacity. Tickets must be reserved in advance, and distanced seating will be used throughout the facility. Organizers noted the number of performers on stage also will be reduced to promote social distancing.

Ravinia plans to reopen with guidance from state and local health officials, as well as consultation with Northwestern Medicine, organizers said in a statement.

“After such a challenging year for performing artists worldwide, I am truly excited to work once again with the marvelous Chicago Symphony Orchestra in their beautiful summer home at Ravinia,” said conductor Marin Alsop in a statement. “It will be extremely moving to perform once again for live audiences in my debut season as Chief Conductor and Curator.”