Ravinia Festival: Tickets for 2022 Summer Concert Series Go On Sale This Week

For fans anxiously awaiting their turn to purchase tickets for Ravinia's 2022 summer concert series, the wait is almost over.

Tickets for the performances, which will run from May 20 to Sept. 18, are set to go on sale to the general public on May 4 here.

More than 100 concerts are headed to Ravinia Festival this summer, bringing artists like Pitbull, Stevie Nicks and Ziggy Marley to Highland Park.

For the second year in a row, Ravinia is partnering with Metra to bring free train rides to patrons, organizers said. Showing a dated concert e-ticket will provide a trip free of charge on the Union Pacific North Line.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will once again return for a six-week summer residency beginning in July, featuring 15 programs led by Marin Alsop.

Some of the featured pop, rock, indie, country and reggae artists in the lineup this year include:

Amos Lee and Neal Francis: Wednesday, June 15 at 7 p.m.

Rodrigo y Gabriela: Thursday, June 16 at 8 p.m.

Jackson Browne: Friday, June 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Common and Black Violin: Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Ramsey Lewis, Kurt Elling, others: Sunday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

Sheryl Crow: Thursday, July 7 at 7:30 p.m.

John Fogerty: Friday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band: Sunday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

The Black Crowes: Tuesday, July 12 at 2 p.m.

Little Big Town: Wednesday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Poi Dog Pondering: Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Bonnie Raitt: Wednesday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

Chanticleer: Thursday, July 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The Revivalists and Grace Potter: Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.

Ziggy Marley and Kazayah: Sunday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.

Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes: Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Pitbull and Iggy Azalea: Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Culture Club: Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Sting and Joe Summer: Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m.

Diana Ross and Naturally 7: Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.

The Austrailian Pink Floyd Show: Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

Stevie Nicks: Thursday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.

Erykah Badu: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m.

Click here for the full summer lineup and see below.

When attending concerts at the park this summer, patrons are welcome to either bring a picnic or choose from dining options at the facility. The Ravinia Market will be open for walk-up or mobile orders.

Ravinia canceled its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic and closed the park for what organizers said was the first time since the Great Depression.