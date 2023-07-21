Ravinia Festival remembers Tony Bennett's long history with Highland Park venue

Tributes are pouring in for legendary singer Tony Bennett, who passed away Friday at the age of 96.

Among those remembering Bennett is a Chicago-area music venue that hosted dozens of his concerts.

“We are just so grateful to have known him and to have been part of his career and his performances here,” Erik Soderstrom, the senior artistic producer at Ravinia Festival told NBC Chicago.

Soderstrom said Bennett's final performances at the famed Highland Park venue were alongside Lady Gaga in 2015 as part of their "Cheek-to-Cheek" national tour.

The shows remain Ravinia's fastest sellout concerts to date.

“Maybe his step was a little slower, but he was always very thoughtful about the performances and wanting to make sure his voice was strong and his commitment to the music was strong," Soderstrom said.

And apparently, according to Soderstrom, what you saw on stage was exactly how Bennett was in person.

“He would often times stand in the hallway backstage and chat with anyone that was walking past, whether it was the caterer or myself or a stage hand. He was always available to talk," Soderstrom said.

Denise McGowan Tracy has firsthand knowledge of that.

In the 1980s, she operated nightclub in the Ambassador East Hotel. Thanks to the late jazz guitarist Frank D’Rone, she ended up having dinner with Tony Bennett in the Pump Room's famous Booth 1.

Later that evening, he even insisted on talking to her mother on the phone.

“And he didn’t talk to my mom about Tony Bennett. He talked to my mom about my mom and who she was and what she did. And again, he could not have been more gracious," Tracy said.