It's almost here, Ravinia Festival music lovers!

The much-anticipated annual announcement of Ravinia's summer performance lineup arrives this week, festival organizers announced.

Ravinia's concert calendar has become known to include big-name headliners with coveted tickets for fans. Case in point: The 2024 performance lineup included James Taylor, Norah Jones, Ben Platt, Violent Femmes and Big Boi, among many others. In 2023, the calendar included John Legend, Jethro Tull, Santana and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Which artists will take Ravinia's summer stage in 2025? The lineup will be released Thursday, March 13.

"Only 3 days until the Ravinia 2025 season is announced, and you guys … it's gonna be a great summer," Ravinia posted Tuesday to social media.

If Ravinia's excited, fans are excited.

Once the lineup gets released, tickets typically go on sale in April.

Keep an eye on the Ravinia website and right here on NBCChicago.com for news about the full lineup launch and when tickets are slated to go on sale.

Until then, a welcomed message from Ravinia online: "Summer is almost here."