The highly anticipated lineup for Ravinia's summer series has officially been released.

This year's schedule features more than 100 concerts, with several artists making their Ravinia debut and favorite performers marking a return. Big-name headliners include Cynthia Erivo, Lenny Kravitz, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Beck and more. Kygo, Juanes, Nas, Sutton Foster, Ray LaMontagne, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, and The Mohan Sisters are among the artists performing at the popular suburban venue for the first time.

“Ravinia has something for everyone—classical music, rock, pop, R&B, soul, Latin, jazz, country, hip-hop, DJs, movies, musical theater, and more!” Ravinia President and CEO Jeffrey P. Haydon said in a statement. “We are grateful to continue opening our beautiful park for communities throughout Chicagoland to enjoy an evening under the stars with their family and friends, listening to music from their favorite artists and discovering new ones.”

Ravinia's concert calendar has become known to include notable headliners with coveted tickets for fans. The 2024 performance lineup included James Taylor, Norah Jones, Ben Platt, Violent Femmes and Big Boi, among many others. In 2023, the calendar included John Legend, Jethro Tull, Santana and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Tickets typically go on sale in April, with this year's set to begin April 24.

Here's the full schedule

CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The CSO’s annual six-week residency—July 11 through August 17 this season—comprises three weeks of programs led by Alsop and three weeks with distinguished guest conductors. All performances take place in the Pavilion.

July 11 \ The CSO opens its 89th summer season at Ravinia Festival under the baton of Marin Alsop . Highlighting the conductor’s passion for contemporary music, the evening begins with Carlos Simon’s Amen, a work inspired by the composer’s youthful experiences of African American Pentecostal Church services. Next, piano virtuoso Bruce Liu * joins the orchestra for Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, whose striking melodies resonate through popular culture. Alsop and the CSO complete their program with Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring, the ballet score that revolutionized 20th-century music. The opening night performance will be broadcast live on WFMT radio.

\ The CSO opens its 89th summer season at Ravinia Festival under the baton of . Highlighting the conductor’s passion for contemporary music, the evening begins with Carlos Simon’s Amen, a work inspired by the composer’s youthful experiences of African American Pentecostal Church services. Next, piano virtuoso * joins the orchestra for Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, whose striking melodies resonate through popular culture. Alsop and the CSO complete their program with Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring, the ballet score that revolutionized 20th-century music. The opening night performance will be broadcast live on radio. July 12 \ Written a hundred years ago this year, Gershwin’s jazz-infused Concerto in F will feature French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet , of whom “there’s no mistaking his understanding of [Gershwin’s] blues-based melancholy [and] Impressionism,” wrote the Chicago Tribune. Marin Alsop bookends the program with Jessie Montgomery’s folk-dance-inspired Strum and Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphony, a deeply emotional work known for its lyrical beauty and ultimately tragic finale.

\ Written a hundred years ago this year, Gershwin’s jazz-infused Concerto in F will feature French pianist , of whom “there’s no mistaking his understanding of [Gershwin’s] blues-based melancholy [and] Impressionism,” wrote the Chicago Tribune. bookends the program with Jessie Montgomery’s folk-dance-inspired Strum and Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphony, a deeply emotional work known for its lyrical beauty and ultimately tragic finale. July 13 \ Ending their opening weekend on a high note, Marin Alsop and the CSO welcome Tony Award winners Sutton Foster * and Kelli O’Hara to celebrate the transformative impact of music on budding young minds. That moment so often strikes at iconic venues like Ravinia and Carnegie Hall, where a Young People’s Concert first set Alsop on the path to become one of the world’s foremost conductors, and where Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett once enraptured a generation of singers. Inspired by these catalysts, Foster and O’Hara perform the songs—from theater stages and beyond—that have captured their imaginations. The concert forms part of the annual Gala Benefit Evening, hosted by the Ravinia Women’s Board to support the festival and Ravinia’s Reach Teach Play Ⓡ programs.

\ Ending their opening weekend on a high note, and the CSO welcome Tony Award winners * and to celebrate the transformative impact of music on budding young minds. That moment so often strikes at iconic venues like Ravinia and Carnegie Hall, where a Young People’s Concert first set Alsop on the path to become one of the world’s foremost conductors, and where Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett once enraptured a generation of singers. Inspired by these catalysts, Foster and O’Hara perform the songs—from theater stages and beyond—that have captured their imaginations. The concert forms part of the annual Gala Benefit Evening, hosted by the Ravinia Women’s Board to support the festival and Ravinia’s Reach Teach Play programs. July 18 \ Continuing their ongoing Mahler cycle, Marin Alsop and the CSO perform the composer’s otherworldly Second Symphony (“Resurrection”) with the Chicago Symphony Chorus , soprano Janai Brugger ^, and mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke ^. Brugger’s “steely core” (San Francisco Classical Voice) and Cooke’s “pure and powerful … dusky tone” (Minnesota Star Tribune) enhance the work’s journey from darkness to transcendence.

\ Continuing their ongoing Mahler cycle, and the CSO perform the composer’s otherworldly Second Symphony (“Resurrection”) with the , soprano ^, and mezzo-soprano ^. Brugger’s “steely core” (San Francisco Classical Voice) and Cooke’s “pure and powerful … dusky tone” (Minnesota Star Tribune) enhance the work’s journey from darkness to transcendence. July 20 \ Following their New Year’s Eve concert with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Marin Alsop and violin prodigy Himari * reunite for a pair of Spanish dance-inspired violin showpieces: Waxman’s Oscar-nominated Carmen Fantasie and Kreisler’s La Gitana. Similarly lively rhythms permeate the CSO’s premiere of a new Ravinia commission from Malek Jandali, and the 2025 One Score ® feature, Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony. To celebrate One Score and conclude the school-year’s studies in Ravinia’s Reach Teach Play programs, there will be a series of family activities, pop-up performances, and interactive musical experiences around the park, open to all guests, before the CSO’s performance. The Ravinia Associates Board also hosts its ticketed Beer, Brats & Beethoven audience engagement event before the concert.

\ Following their New Year’s Eve concert with the Philadelphia Orchestra, and violin prodigy * reunite for a pair of Spanish dance-inspired violin showpieces: Waxman’s Oscar-nominated Carmen Fantasie and Kreisler’s La Gitana. Similarly lively rhythms permeate the CSO’s premiere of a new Ravinia commission from Malek Jandali, and the 2025 feature, Beethoven’s Seventh Symphony. To celebrate One Score and conclude the school-year’s studies in Ravinia’s Reach Teach Play programs, there will be a series of family activities, pop-up performances, and interactive musical experiences around the park, open to all guests, before the CSO’s performance. The Ravinia Associates Board also hosts its ticketed Beer, Brats & Beethoven audience engagement event before the concert. July 23 \ The winner of eight Grammys, including Album of the Year, Beck * has embraced a world of styles since his early-’90s breakout with “Loser” and Mellow Gold. His arrival at his most recent album, Hyperspace, comes by way of his touchstone Odelay, world-tripping Mutations, somber Sea Change, laureled Morning Phase, and more. The reluctant generational spokesman performs selected standards and rarities from his catalogue with the CSO and conductor Edwin Outwater *.

\ The winner of eight Grammys, including Album of the Year, * has embraced a world of styles since his early-’90s breakout with “Loser” and Mellow Gold. His arrival at his most recent album, Hyperspace, comes by way of his touchstone Odelay, world-tripping Mutations, somber Sea Change, laureled Morning Phase, and more. The reluctant generational spokesman performs selected standards and rarities from his catalogue with the CSO and conductor *. July 25 \ Marin Alsop takes audiences on a global adventure of music and food in Breaking Barriers 2025. She and the CSO bring to life Sinbad’s ocean journey from the One Thousand and One Nights in Rimsky-Korsakov’s Sheherazade, the Havana dance rhythms of Gershwin’s Cuban Overture, and a landmark closer to home in Tim Corpus’s Great Lake Concerto, which features CSO assistant principal timpanist Vadim Karpinos and Lyric Opera percussionist Ed Harrison . Finally, Alsop and the CSO recall their adventures in Reena Esmail’s RE|member. With a ticket add-on, Breaking Barriers guests can enjoy food inspired by the program—created by guest celebrity chefs Maneet Chauhan , Jacqueline Eng , Sarah Grueneberg , and Mika Leon —at pre-concert tasting stations, as well as attending presentations with the chefs in a casual setting. At the CSO concert, the chefs will explain their culinary pairings in introductions to the works.

\ takes audiences on a global adventure of music and food in 2025. She and the CSO bring to life Sinbad’s ocean journey from the One Thousand and One Nights in Rimsky-Korsakov’s Sheherazade, the Havana dance rhythms of Gershwin’s Cuban Overture, and a landmark closer to home in Tim Corpus’s Great Lake Concerto, which features CSO assistant principal timpanist and Lyric Opera percussionist . Finally, Alsop and the CSO recall their adventures in Reena Esmail’s RE|member. With a ticket add-on, Breaking Barriers guests can enjoy food inspired by the program—created by guest celebrity chefs , , , and —at pre-concert tasting stations, as well as attending presentations with the chefs in a casual setting. At the CSO concert, the chefs will explain their culinary pairings in introductions to the works. July 27 \ To cap her three weeks at Ravinia and the 2025 Breaking Barriers Festival, Marin Alsop leads a program embracing the richness of life. She and the CSO capture the joyous Mediterranean spirit of Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Symphony, join principal clarinetist Stephen Williamson for Copland’s Clarinet Concerto—a work inspired by jazz and travels in Brazil—and illuminate Elgar’s Enigma Variations: portraits of friends made along the way.

\ To cap her three weeks at Ravinia and the 2025 Breaking Barriers Festival, leads a program embracing the richness of life. She and the CSO capture the joyous Mediterranean spirit of Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Symphony, join principal clarinetist for Copland’s Clarinet Concerto—a work inspired by jazz and travels in Brazil—and illuminate Elgar’s Enigma Variations: portraits of friends made along the way. July 31 \ Returning to the stage where he launched his career 24 years ago, superstar pianist Lang Lang performs The Disney Book , his ode to the magical journeys through animation and music that, as he put it, “sparked my imagination … and led to my life-long love of classical music.” Together with the CSO and conductor Edwin Outwater , Lang Lang is joined by guest soloists Yimiao Chen * on erhu, Plínio Fernandes * on guitar, and singers Celeste Morales ^ and Edmond Rodriguez ^. The event encompasses specially written arrangements of the pianist’s personal favorites and other beloved hit songs from Snow White, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Cinderella, Pinocchio, and many more classic and contemporary Disney films.

\ Returning to the stage where he launched his career 24 years ago, superstar pianist performs , his ode to the magical journeys through animation and music that, as he put it, “sparked my imagination … and led to my life-long love of classical music.” Together with the CSO and conductor , Lang Lang is joined by guest soloists * on erhu, * on guitar, and singers ^ and ^. The event encompasses specially written arrangements of the pianist’s personal favorites and other beloved hit songs from Snow White, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Cinderella, Pinocchio, and many more classic and contemporary Disney films. August 1 \ Combining the CSO’s vibrant sonorities with the soul-stirring roots of the blues, Oscar winner Morgan Freeman * live-narrates a transformative journey through the music, culture, and legacy of the Mississippi Delta in the Symphonic Blues Experience . Led by conductor and Ground Zero Blues Club artist Martin Gellner *, this program draws on cinematic storytelling and performances by authentic blues artists to celebrate the Delta’s lasting influence on global music.

\ Combining the CSO’s vibrant sonorities with the soul-stirring roots of the blues, Oscar winner * live-narrates a transformative journey through the music, culture, and legacy of the Mississippi Delta in the . Led by conductor and Ground Zero Blues Club artist *, this program draws on cinematic storytelling and performances by authentic blues artists to celebrate the Delta’s lasting influence on global music. August 3 \ Rich in emotion, celebration, and drama, Tchaikovsky’s music is a multi-generational CSO concert tradition at Ravinia. Reno Philharmonic Music Director Laura Jackson returns to lead the composer’s Fourth Symphony, often understood as capturing the struggle for free will. This contrasts with the pristine elegance of his Rococo Variations, featuring cellist Zlatomir Fung ^, who took first prize at the Tchaikovsky Competition with his interpretation of the concertante work. The program concludes with the CSO’s signature account of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, complete with cannons.

\ Rich in emotion, celebration, and drama, Tchaikovsky’s music is a multi-generational CSO concert tradition at Ravinia. Reno Philharmonic Music Director returns to lead the composer’s Fourth Symphony, often understood as capturing the struggle for free will. This contrasts with the pristine elegance of his Rococo Variations, featuring cellist ^, who took first prize at the Tchaikovsky Competition with his interpretation of the concertante work. The program concludes with the CSO’s signature account of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, complete with cannons. August 9 \ “Tour-de-force” conductor and 2020 Chicagoan of the Year (Chicago Tribune) Lidiya Yankovskaya * juxtaposes the earthly with the mythical, captaining the CSO through Debussy’s La mer and evoking the conflict between sacred and profane love in the Overture of Wagner’s Tannhäuser. Ray Chen returns as the soloist in Bruch’s First Violin Concerto, famously dubbed the “richest, most seductive” concerto by a German composer.

\ “Tour-de-force” conductor and 2020 Chicagoan of the Year (Chicago Tribune) * juxtaposes the earthly with the mythical, captaining the CSO through Debussy’s La mer and evoking the conflict between sacred and profane love in the Overture of Wagner’s Tannhäuser. returns as the soloist in Bruch’s First Violin Concerto, famously dubbed the “richest, most seductive” concerto by a German composer. August 10 \ After serving as Music Director of Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival for two decades, now Louis Langrée * makes his CSO and Ravinia debuts with an all-Mozart program that ranges from the pomp and ceremony of the Overture to La clemenza di Tito to the exuberance of the “Jupiter” Symphony. Garrick Ohlsson brings “a sound so lush it almost glistens” (Seattle Times) to the Piano Concerto No. 22.

\ After serving as Music Director of Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival for two decades, now * makes his CSO and Ravinia debuts with an all-Mozart program that ranges from the pomp and ceremony of the Overture to La clemenza di Tito to the exuberance of the “Jupiter” Symphony. brings “a sound so lush it almost glistens” (Seattle Times) to the Piano Concerto No. 22. August 15 \ Stage and screen powerhouse Cynthia Erivo returns, fresh from her third Oscar nomination—for her widely celebrated portrayal of Wicked’s Elphaba—to showcase her Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning voice. With the support of the CSO, Erivo performs soul-stirring standards, beloved Broadway hits, and her own original songs.

\ Stage and screen powerhouse returns, fresh from her third Oscar nomination—for her widely celebrated portrayal of Wicked’s Elphaba—to showcase her Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning voice. With the support of the CSO, Erivo performs soul-stirring standards, beloved Broadway hits, and her own original songs. August 16 \ “The definition of virtuosity” (The Observer UK), Nobuyuki Tsujii makes his CSO debut with Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, whose climactic melodies have inspired films and songs, under the baton of Peter Oundjian . The conductor also leads Brahms’s First Symphony and the new Suite distillation of Joan Tower’s Concerto for Orchestra, which draws on the virtuosity of the CSO musicians.

\ “The definition of virtuosity” (The Observer UK), makes his CSO debut with Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, whose climactic melodies have inspired films and songs, under the baton of . The conductor also leads Brahms’s First Symphony and the new Suite distillation of Joan Tower’s Concerto for Orchestra, which draws on the virtuosity of the CSO musicians. August 17 \ Sheku Kanneh-Mason* makes his Ravinia debut with Saint-Saëns’s Cello Concerto No. 1, a work that “suits the unforced lyricism of Kanneh-Mason’s style exceptionally well” (The Guardian). Led by David Robertson, the CSO complements the concerto with Sarah Kirkland Snider’s Something for the Dark and two works inspired by Spanish dance: Chabrier’s España, which rhapsodizes on the jota and malagueña, and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio espagnole, a work based on the fandango and aubade.

RECITALS, CHAMBER MUSIC, and GUEST ORCHESTRAS

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

A wide array of classical music beyond the symphonic repertoire is offered this summer, from recitals to chamber music and uniquely curated presentations in the Martin Theatre, Bennett Gordon Hall, and Pavilion.

June 11 \ Pianist Angela Hewitt performs Bach’s Goldberg Variations. Since giving her first concert performances of the Baroque masterpiece as a teenager, a full 50 years ago, she has become the first woman to be honored with the City of Leipzig Bach Medal (2020) and has been named to Gramophone’s Hall of Fame in recognition of the “joy, wit, and profound understanding” (The Sunday Times) she brings to Bach’s keyboard works. \ Martin Theatre

\ Pianist performs Bach’s Goldberg Variations. Since giving her first concert performances of the Baroque masterpiece as a teenager, a full 50 years ago, she has become the first woman to be honored with the City of Leipzig Bach Medal (2020) and has been named to Gramophone’s Hall of Fame in recognition of the “joy, wit, and profound understanding” (The Sunday Times) she brings to Bach’s keyboard works. \ Martin Theatre June 21 \ Pianist Tony Siqi Yun * gives a solo recital of Beethoven’s “Appassionata,” Liszt’s transcription of Wagner’s “Liebestod,” variations by Brahms, and Schumann’s Symphonic Etudes, of which Yun’s interpretation has been praised for its “bravado [and] flair” (San Diego Story). \ Bennett Gordon Hall

\ Pianist * gives a solo recital of Beethoven’s “Appassionata,” Liszt’s transcription of Wagner’s “Liebestod,” variations by Brahms, and Schumann’s Symphonic Etudes, of which Yun’s interpretation has been praised for its “bravado [and] flair” (San Diego Story). \ Bennett Gordon Hall June 22 \ Noted for its “exquisite poise and balance” (Chicago Classical Review), the Isidore String Quartet ^ performs works spanning two centuries of harmonic invention, from Mozart’s “Dissonant” Quartet to Dutilleux’s surreal Ainsi la nuit, by way of the sensuous tone colors of Ravel’s sole quartet. \ Bennett Gordon Hall

\ Noted for its “exquisite poise and balance” (Chicago Classical Review), the ^ performs works spanning two centuries of harmonic invention, from Mozart’s “Dissonant” Quartet to Dutilleux’s surreal Ainsi la nuit, by way of the sensuous tone colors of Ravel’s sole quartet. \ Bennett Gordon Hall June 25 \ After pairing Jörg Widmann’s Quartet No. 8 with the work that inspired it, Beethoven’s Op. 130, the Juilliard String Quartet joins forces with its protégé, the Isidore String Quartet ^, for Mendelssohn’s genre-defining Octet. \ Martin Theatre

\ After pairing Jörg Widmann’s Quartet No. 8 with the work that inspired it, Beethoven’s Op. 130, the joins forces with its protégé, the ^, for Mendelssohn’s genre-defining Octet. \ Martin Theatre July 26 \ The rich variety of food and classical music in Breaking Barriers 2025 includes a smorgasbord of bite-sized chamber works. Co-curators Marin Alsop and Food Network star Molly Yeh introduce French and pan-American pieces performed by CSO musicians and guests. Both inspired by the Greek god Pan, Debussy’s Syrinx and Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun showcase Principal Flutist Stefán Ragnar Höskuldsson and other winds; the latter also features Yeh herself on percussion, in a chamber-ensemble arrangement by Néstor Bayona. Copland’s Quiet City uses English horn and trumpet to bluesy, melancholy effect; Piazzolla’s Libertango combines jazz with the Argentine dance; and Victoria Bond’s Bridges—a work written for Assistant Principal Clarinetist John Bruce Yeh and his ensemble Birds and Phoenix —offers a lively East-West fusion of folk and jazz. At the program’s center, Bernstein’s La Bonne Cuisine, a cycle of humorous songs set to recipes from a French cookbook, will feature Steans Institute Singers Program director Kevin Murphy on piano, with alums. With the concert ticket, guests are invited to build a tapas box with sample bites inspired by the music, created by Breaking Barriers guest chefs, who introduce the pairing before each piece’s performance. \ Bennett Gordon Hall

\ The rich variety of food and classical music in 2025 includes a smorgasbord of bite-sized chamber works. Co-curators and Food Network star introduce French and pan-American pieces performed by CSO musicians and guests. Both inspired by the Greek god Pan, Debussy’s Syrinx and Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun showcase Principal Flutist and other winds; the latter also features Yeh herself on percussion, in a chamber-ensemble arrangement by Néstor Bayona. Copland’s Quiet City uses English horn and trumpet to bluesy, melancholy effect; Piazzolla’s Libertango combines jazz with the Argentine dance; and Victoria Bond’s Bridges—a work written for Assistant Principal Clarinetist and his ensemble —offers a lively East-West fusion of folk and jazz. At the program’s center, Bernstein’s La Bonne Cuisine, a cycle of humorous songs set to recipes from a French cookbook, will feature Steans Institute Singers Program director on piano, with alums. With the concert ticket, guests are invited to build a tapas box with sample bites inspired by the music, created by Breaking Barriers guest chefs, who introduce the pairing before each piece’s performance. \ Bennett Gordon Hall July 30 \ Grammy winner Ana María Martínez brings “poignant emotional intensity” (Chicago Tonight) to micro-dramas of classical song, for which she is joined by pianist and Steans Singers Director Kevin Murphy . \ Martin Theatre

\ Grammy winner brings “poignant emotional intensity” (Chicago Tonight) to micro-dramas of classical song, for which she is joined by pianist and Steans Singers Director . \ Martin Theatre August 8 \ French-American pianist and composer Dan Tepfer returns for two performances of his 2019 multimedia project, Natural Machines, which explores the intersection between natural and mechanical processes in music. \ Sandra K. Crown Theater

\ French-American pianist and composer returns for two performances of his 2019 multimedia project, Natural Machines, which explores the intersection between natural and mechanical processes in music. \ Sandra K. Crown Theater August 13 \ Apollo’s Fire , led by artistic director and harpsichordist Jeannette Sorrell , sets sparks flying in the musical fencing matches of “double concertos”—works that feature a pair of soloists—like Bach’s Double Violin Concerto and Vivaldi’s stormy Concerto for Two Cellos. Two fencing artists give a thrilling demonstration on the Lawn during intermission. \ Martin Theatre

\ , led by artistic director and harpsichordist , sets sparks flying in the musical fencing matches of “double concertos”—works that feature a pair of soloists—like Bach’s Double Violin Concerto and Vivaldi’s stormy Concerto for Two Cellos. Two fencing artists give a thrilling demonstration on the Lawn during intermission. \ Martin Theatre August 14 \ “Close harmony doesn’t get more flawless” writes The Times (UK) of the world’s most-streamed classical vocal group, VOCES8 *, whose program ranges from Renaissance polyphony to contemporary arrangements. \ Martin Theatre

\ “Close harmony doesn’t get more flawless” writes The Times (UK) of the world’s most-streamed classical vocal group, *, whose program ranges from Renaissance polyphony to contemporary arrangements. \ Martin Theatre August 19 \ Known for performances “imbued with vitality” (BBC Music), the Lincoln Trio returns for piano trios by Argentinian bandoneónist Daniel Binelli, as heard on the group’s recent recording, a nominee for the 2024 Latin Grammy for Best Classical Album. \ Bennett Gordon Hall

\ Known for performances “imbued with vitality” (BBC Music), the returns for piano trios by Argentinian bandoneónist Daniel Binelli, as heard on the group’s recent recording, a nominee for the 2024 Latin Grammy for Best Classical Album. \ Bennett Gordon Hall August 24 \ Soprano Nicole Cabell stars in Haymarket Opera *’s semi-staged concert production of Handel’s Alcina—a tale of passion, power, and illusion from Baroque opera’s golden age. Chase Hopkins directs, and Haymarket’s acclaimed period-instrument orchestra will be led by Craig Trompeter . \ Martin Theatre

\ Soprano stars in *’s semi-staged concert production of Handel’s Alcina—a tale of passion, power, and illusion from Baroque opera’s golden age. directs, and Haymarket’s acclaimed period-instrument orchestra will be led by . \ Martin Theatre August 26 \ Acclaimed for fusing the classical guitar tradition with Brazilian folk music, Plínio Fernandes performs works by modern Brazilian composers who have been deeply affected and influenced by the works of Bach. \ Bennett Gordon Hall

FAMILY and FILM

Ravinia offers a variety of programs for all ages, including a series of performances specially presented for young children and families. For more information about the Kids Concert Series, which has special ticketing for children and their family members, visit Ravinia.org/KidsConcerts. To learn more about pre-concert activities and events at select Kids Concerts and Sunday CSO concerts, visit Ravinia.org/KidsLawn.

June 14 \ Elena Moon Park & Friends * \ Carousel Stage

\ * \ Carousel Stage June 28 \ Opera for the Young performs its own specially adapted production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute, featuring a cast of professional opera singers and a chorus of students from Ravinia’s Reach Teach Play programs. \ Martin Theatre

\ performs its own specially adapted production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute, featuring a cast of professional opera singers and a chorus of students from Ravinia’s Reach Teach Play programs. \ Martin Theatre July 19 \ Laura Doherty & the Heartbeats \ Carousel Stage

\ \ Carousel Stage July 31 \ Lang Lang performs The Disney Book, an evening of piano arrangements of personal favorite and beloved hit songs from Snow White, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Cinderella, Pinocchio, and other classic and contemporary Disney films, featuring the CSO and guest singers and instrumental soloists. \ Pavilion

\ performs The Disney Book, an evening of piano arrangements of personal favorite and beloved hit songs from Snow White, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Cinderella, Pinocchio, and other classic and contemporary Disney films, featuring the CSO and guest singers and instrumental soloists. \ Pavilion August 9 \ Laurie Berkner \ Pavilion

\ \ Pavilion August 16 \ Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats * \ Martin Theatre

\ * \ Martin Theatre August 28 \ Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-Along : The Oscar-winning 1965 movie musical The Sound of Music, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, is presented in full-screen Technicolor, complete with onscreen lyrics for guests to sing along to the timeless songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein—including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss,” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain”—as the complete original soundtrack recording is played with the film. \ Pavilion

\ : The Oscar-winning 1965 movie musical The Sound of Music, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, is presented in full-screen Technicolor, complete with onscreen lyrics for guests to sing along to the timeless songs by Rodgers & Hammerstein—including “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss,” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain”—as the complete original soundtrack recording is played with the film. \ Pavilion August 29 \ Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience : Covering 23 films in one momentous concert experience, the Chicago Philharmonic and conductor Anthony Parnther revisit the earliest days of Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor in establishing the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Accompanied by their heroic music, the musicians recapture the excitement as Earth’s mightiest heroes join forces for the first time and open the door to the next wave of Avengers—Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, and more—as the ultimate trials of the Infinity Saga build to their climactic resolution. \ Pavilion

\ : Covering 23 films in one momentous concert experience, the and conductor revisit the earliest days of Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor in establishing the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Accompanied by their heroic music, the musicians recapture the excitement as Earth’s mightiest heroes join forces for the first time and open the door to the next wave of Avengers—Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, and more—as the ultimate trials of the Infinity Saga build to their climactic resolution. \ Pavilion August 30 \ Magic Piano & The Chopin Shorts: Pianist Victor Santiago Asunción performs Chopin’s études alongside screenings of the animated feature Magic Piano—the story of a 10-year-old who, while searching for her absent father, stumbles on an old piano that transforms into an airship—and a series of short films by award-winning animators. \ Sandra K. Crown Theater (two performances)

JAZZ and BLUES

Ravinia continues to lead the way with its signature mix of programming across a wide array of genres, including several presentations at the Carousel Stage featuring either opening acts or stand-alone events. All performances take place in the Pavilion except where noted.

June 14 \ Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ : Room on the Porch Tour, with special guest Abraham Alexander on the Carousel Stage

\ : Room on the Porch Tour, with special guest on the Carousel Stage June 15 \ Audrey L. Weaver Jazz Advisor Kurt Elling celebrates Weather Report, featuring Peter Erskine *, with special guest performances by Ravinia’s Steans Institute Jazz Fellows \ Martin Theatre

\ Audrey L. Weaver Jazz Advisor celebrates Weather Report, featuring *, with special guest performances by \ Martin Theatre June 20 \ David Foster and Chris Botti featuring Katharine McPhee

\ and featuring June 22 \ Diana Krall , with a special guest performance by Ravinia’s Reach Teach Play Jazz Mentors & Scholars on the Carousel Stage

\ , with a special guest performance by Ravinia’s Reach Teach Play on the Carousel Stage July 1 \ Brass from the Past * \ Carousel Stage

\ * \ Carousel Stage July 17 \ Ronnie Baker Brooks* \ Carousel Stage

LATIN, INDIAN, and CARIBBEAN MUSIC

All performances take place in the Pavilion except where noted.

June 8 \ The Mohan Sisters * starring Neeti, Shakti, and Mukti Mohan

\ * starring Neeti, Shakti, and Mukti Mohan July 9 \ Chucho Valdés, Paquito D’Rivera & Arturo Sandoval : Irakere 50 featuring Emilio Frías , including a large open dance floor and free group dance lessons on the Lawn

\ : Irakere 50 featuring , including a large open dance floor and free group dance lessons on the Lawn July 15 \ Juanes *

\ * August 27 \ UB40 with the Buena Vista Orchestra

\ with the August 31 \ The ninth annual Fiesta Ravinia provides the grand finale to the Ravinia Festival season, featuring La Original Banda El Limón in the Pavilion; Como La Flor: The Ultimate Selena Experience Tribute on the Carousel Stage; and another headlining artist in the Pavilion (to be announced in late April).

POP, HIP-HOP, R&B, ELECTRONIC, and AMBIENT

All performances take place in the Pavilion except where noted.

June 7 \ Grace Jones * and Janelle Monáe *, featuring Queen! at the Carousel Stage (in collaboration with Metro/smartbar)

\ * and *, featuring at the Carousel Stage (in collaboration with Metro/smartbar) June 26 \ Lindsey Stirling with Chicago Philharmonic

\ with June 27 \ The Roots

\ June 28 \ Al Green

\ June 29 \ “Weird Al” Yankovic : Bigger & Weirder Tour with special guest Puddles Pity Party *

\ : Bigger & Weirder Tour with special guest * July 2 \ Nas * with Chicago Philharmonic

\ * with July 6 \ Kygo * with special guest Victoria Nadine *

\ * with special guest * July 10 \ The Reset: An Immersive Sound Experience with Davin Youngs , including a free group yoga session in the park before the performance \ Carousel Stage

\ An Immersive Sound Experience with , including a free group yoga session in the park before the performance \ Carousel Stage August 7 \ Earth, Wind & Fire

\ August 12 \ Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe * \ Carousel Stage

\ * \ Carousel Stage August 21 \ Lenny Kravitz

\ August 22 \ Maren Morris *

\ * August 23 & 24 \ John Legend celebrates the 20th anniversary of Get Lifted.

ROCK, INDIE, COUNTRY, and FOLK

All performances take place in the Pavilion except where noted.