Rash of Robberies on Chicago's North Side Trigger Intense Police Investigation

Chicago police are investigating a series of brazen thefts that occurred over a matter of hours this week on the city’s North Side.

On Monday, police say a man and woman sitting in a parked car in the 400 block of West Arlington Place when they were approached and robbed by multiple men, all of whom were wearing ski masks and pointing weapons at them.

That crime occurred at 10:47 p.m., police said. Less than 30 minutes later and a just a few blocks to the south, three men robbed a 26-year-old and 27-year-old that were walking together in the 2000 block of North Orleans, according to authorities.

The next day, two more victims were robbed in separate incidents on the same block of 800 Sunnyside Avenue in Uptown. These crimes occurred within minutes of one another, Chicago police said.

One more robbery was reported Wednesday morning when a man was held up at gunpoint near Kenmore and Argyle.

Police are investigating all of the crimes, but it remains unclear whether all or some of the robberies may be related.