Rapper-basketball pro J. Cole makes history with NBA 2K23 cover originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Basketball fans from around the world are gearing up to purchase the newest version of their favorite video game this fall: NBA 2K. But this time around, you may be surprised to not only see the league's most talented NBA stars on the cover, but an American rap superstar.

Grammy Award-winning artist J. Cole will be making a historic appearance on the cover of “NBA 2K23: Dreamers Edition,” the company announced.

Introducing @JColeNC as our #NBA2K23 DREAMER Edition Cover Athlete ☁️



Coming this Fall pic.twitter.com/OgtaMV735f — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) September 1, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Dreamers Edition will be released on Sept. 9, which will mark the first time a non-basketball player has been on the cover of an NBA 2K game.

“NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” Cole said.

“It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year’s game, but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the DREAMER brand into NBA 2K.”

While Cole is a rap sensation, he has played professional basketball, as well. In 2021, he played in three preliminary games for the Basketball Africa League’s Rwanda Patriots and Cole joined the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s’ Scarborough Shooting Stars in May for their 2022 season.

NBA 2K has always been the perfect combination of basketball and music, with some of the latest and greatest musical hits being featured on the soundtrack of the game.

In addition to Cole, the soundtrack will include music from Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, Polo G, 21 Savage, fellow Dreamville rapper JID, as well as many other artists.

Take a look at Cole’s cameo in the NBA 2K23: MyCAREER trailer below.