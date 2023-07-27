An Illinois golf course was ranked among the top 100 public golf course in the U.S. alongside several other Midwest spots, according to Golf Digest.

The list released this month was made using "thousands of evaluations from our course panelists," the publication reported.

In total, 28 Midwest spots made the cut, including several in Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri, Minnesota, Indiana and one in Illinois.

Lemont's Cog Hill Golf & Country Club: Dubsdread (Course #4) made the list at no. 65 with four stars from panelists. The ranking marks a drop from last year's 56th placement.

"Some tour pros were critical of Rees Jones's remodeling of Cog Hill No. 4, insisting it's too hard for high handicappers," the description states. "What did they expect? Its nickname is, after all, Dubsdread. And there are three easier courses at Cog Hill for high handicappers."

The highest-ranked Midwest spot was a course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, which made the cut at no. 4. That course was Whistling Straits: Straits Course, which last year ranked at no. 3 on the list.

"Pete Dye transformed a dead flat abandoned army air base along a two-mile stretch of Lake Michigan into an imitation Ballybunion at Whistling Straits, peppering his rugged fairways and windswept greens with 1,012 (at last count) bunkers," the description states.

Another Wisconsin spot also rounded out the top 10. Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford dropped from its previous no. 9 spot but maintained its status among the top.

In total 10 Wisconsin locations, Michigan had nine, Indiana had two, Missouri had three and Minnesota had three.

See the full ranking here.