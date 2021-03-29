Randolph Street Market Returns This Year, But Not in Chicago

Randolph Street Market, a favorite weekend summer pastime in the West Loop, returns for five weekends this year, but Chicagoans will have to drive a bit farther to get there.

The annual market, home to vendors selling vintage and antique art, wares, clothing and jewelry, heads to Three Oaks, Michigan, this summer. It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our long time venue Plumbers Hall is under construction so we have decided to take our show on the road," market organizers said in an emailed announcement.

Visitors can find the beloved market at Harbor Country, 16860 Three Oaks Road in Three Oaks, Michigan, located about 90 minutes from Chicago.

Dates for the 2021 season are: May 29-30, June 19-20, July 3-4, Aug. 7-8 and Sept. 4-5.

"Three Oaks is a quintessential small 'hometown' community nestled within Harbor Country, which is the summer home to many Chicagoans," Randolph Street Market organizers said, noting, "it will be worth the trip and the start of a new tradition."