Rams Request Interview With Bears Offensive Line Coach Austin King

By Ryan Taylor

Rams request interview with Bears assistant o-line coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Los Angeles Rams requested to interview Bears assistant offensive line coach, Austin King, for a position on Sean McVay's coaching staff, according to reports. 

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

A Cincinnati native, King played at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., before turning to an NFL career playing center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. He played three seasons total in the NFL. 

King started his coaching career in the college scene at Toledo University before jumping to Syracuse and Dayton as their offensive coordinator for four years. 

He earned an offensive quality control coach position with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, marking his first coaching position in the NFL. He was promoted to tight ends coach in 2021. 

Local

chicago the musical 2 hours ago

‘Chicago the Musical' Singer Christina Wells Proves It's Never Too Late to Pursue Your Dream

Chicago Cubs 3 hours ago

Cubs Make Roster Moves, Including Signing Jordan Holloway

He joined the Bears this past offseason, joining offensive line coach Chris Morgan and Matt Eberflus under his coaching umbrella. 

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us