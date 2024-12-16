Chicago Traffic

Ramps on I-57, I-294 closed after semi rolls over; traffic, delays expected

As of 7 a.m., the ramps from I-57 southbound to both I-294 northbound and southbound were shut down

Lanes were closed and delays were expected on parts of I-57 and I-294 in Posen during the Monday morning commute after a roll-over accident left one person injured.

The crash occurred around 6:18 a.m. Monday on the Interstate 57 southbound ramp to I-294,when a truck-tractor semi-trailer rolled over, the Illinois State Police said.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The driver of the semi was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, according to ISP.

As of 7 a.m., the ramps from I-57 southbound to both I-294 northbound and southbound were shut down.

No further details were provided.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Traffic
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us