Ramps on I-57, I-294 closed after semi rolls over; traffic, delays expected

Lanes were closed and delays were expected on parts of I-57 and I-294 in Posen during the Monday morning commute after a roll-over accident left one person injured.
The crash occurred around 6:18 a.m. Monday on the Interstate 57 southbound ramp to I-294,when a truck-tractor semi-trailer rolled over, the Illinois State Police said.
The driver of the semi was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, according to ISP.
As of 7 a.m., the ramps from I-57 southbound to both I-294 northbound and southbound were shut down.
No further details were provided.
